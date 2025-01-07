Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.17
61.4
82.59
80.29
yoy growth (%)
-37.82
-25.64
2.86
29.97
Raw materials
-25.42
-45.2
-64.43
-61.85
As % of sales
66.58
73.61
78.01
77.03
Employee costs
-3.69
-4.47
-4.63
-4.47
As % of sales
9.67
7.28
5.61
5.57
Other costs
-7.96
-11.21
-12.55
-13.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.85
18.26
15.2
17.1
Operating profit
1.1
0.51
0.96
0.23
OPM
2.88
0.83
1.17
0.28
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.46
-0.38
-0.3
Interest expense
-1.32
-0.83
-1.44
-1.53
Other income
1.14
1.58
1.92
2.57
Profit before tax
0.4
0.79
1.07
0.95
Taxes
-0.19
-0.31
-0.35
-0.34
Tax rate
-46.93
-39.99
-33.47
-35.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.47
0.71
0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.47
0.71
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-55.2
-32.67
15.8
35.56
NPM
0.56
0.78
0.86
0.76
