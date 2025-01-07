iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.89
(3.79%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.17

61.4

82.59

80.29

yoy growth (%)

-37.82

-25.64

2.86

29.97

Raw materials

-25.42

-45.2

-64.43

-61.85

As % of sales

66.58

73.61

78.01

77.03

Employee costs

-3.69

-4.47

-4.63

-4.47

As % of sales

9.67

7.28

5.61

5.57

Other costs

-7.96

-11.21

-12.55

-13.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.85

18.26

15.2

17.1

Operating profit

1.1

0.51

0.96

0.23

OPM

2.88

0.83

1.17

0.28

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.46

-0.38

-0.3

Interest expense

-1.32

-0.83

-1.44

-1.53

Other income

1.14

1.58

1.92

2.57

Profit before tax

0.4

0.79

1.07

0.95

Taxes

-0.19

-0.31

-0.35

-0.34

Tax rate

-46.93

-39.99

-33.47

-35.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.47

0.71

0.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.47

0.71

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-55.2

-32.67

15.8

35.56

NPM

0.56

0.78

0.86

0.76

