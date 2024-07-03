iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Share Price

27
(4.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.79
  • Day's High27.79
  • 52 Wk High33.74
  • Prev. Close25.96
  • Day's Low26.21
  • 52 Wk Low 17.58
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E136.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.48
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.07
  • Div. Yield0
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

27.79

Prev. Close

25.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

27.79

Day's Low

26.21

52 Week's High

33.74

52 Week's Low

17.58

Book Value

33.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.07

P/E

136.63

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 58.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.51

10.2

9.82

9.51

Net Worth

14.42

14.11

13.73

13.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.17

61.4

82.59

80.29

yoy growth (%)

-37.82

-25.64

2.86

29.97

Raw materials

-25.42

-45.2

-64.43

-61.85

As % of sales

66.58

73.61

78.01

77.03

Employee costs

-3.69

-4.47

-4.63

-4.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.4

0.79

1.07

0.95

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.46

-0.38

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.31

-0.35

-0.34

Working capital

3.01

1.62

-1.86

-7.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.82

-25.64

2.86

29.97

Op profit growth

115.49

-47.1

318.52

-70.44

EBIT growth

6.1

-35.13

0.67

30.41

Net profit growth

-55.2

-32.67

15.8

35.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

869.51

Excise Duty

21.01

Net Sales

848.5

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

17.69

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euro Leder Fashion Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

L Ramanathan

Managing Director

RM Lakshmanan

Independent Director

Ravindran Varadarajan

Independent Director

P Shanmathy

Non Executive Director

Kavinesan I.M

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Euro Leder Fashion Ltd

Summary

Euro Leder Fashion Limited, incorporated in 1992, mainly manufacture and sell leather garments in India. It offers leather jackets and finished leather from Chennai, India and exports the same. The Company has plants located at Pallavaram, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.The Company started its journey in manufacturing and exporting of quality leather jackets and other leather items in 1992 as a small Export Oriented Unit (EOU) in Chennai, India producing just over few thousand pieces of jackets. Over the last 23 years through its skilled work force, dedicated team of Qualified Leather Technicians and Efficient Management, has achieved to produce and export around 2,00,000 Jackets per year and this consistent performance gave the Company the recognition from Government of India as a Star Export House. The Company has been the preferred Vendor for many International Reputed brands, Boutiques and Designers across Italy, Germany, USA, UK, Canada, Poland, Australia, France & Spain. Their factories which are located in Chennai (3 units) and in Kolkotta (1 unit) are equipped with latest machinery in Cutting, Sewing etc., and Skilled Work force capable of producing all types of leather garments as per buyer requirements. The Company currently has a production capacity of over 2 lakh Jackets per annum and is in process of scaling it up to produce 3 lakhs pcs by 2016. The Leather it source for Jackets and Other Leather products are from the best Tanneries in India and also from reputed tanneri
Company FAQs

What is the Euro Leder Fashion Ltd share price today?

The Euro Leder Fashion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is ₹12.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is 136.63 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Leder Fashion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is ₹17.58 and ₹33.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd?

Euro Leder Fashion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.81%, 3 Years at 15.38%, 1 Year at 29.86%, 6 Month at 12.87%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 3.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.97 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 58.64 %

