SectorLeather
Open₹27.79
Prev. Close₹25.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹27.79
Day's Low₹26.21
52 Week's High₹33.74
52 Week's Low₹17.58
Book Value₹33.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.07
P/E136.63
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
10.2
9.82
9.51
Net Worth
14.42
14.11
13.73
13.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.17
61.4
82.59
80.29
yoy growth (%)
-37.82
-25.64
2.86
29.97
Raw materials
-25.42
-45.2
-64.43
-61.85
As % of sales
66.58
73.61
78.01
77.03
Employee costs
-3.69
-4.47
-4.63
-4.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.4
0.79
1.07
0.95
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.46
-0.38
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.31
-0.35
-0.34
Working capital
3.01
1.62
-1.86
-7.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.82
-25.64
2.86
29.97
Op profit growth
115.49
-47.1
318.52
-70.44
EBIT growth
6.1
-35.13
0.67
30.41
Net profit growth
-55.2
-32.67
15.8
35.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
869.51
Excise Duty
21.01
Net Sales
848.5
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
17.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
L Ramanathan
Managing Director
RM Lakshmanan
Independent Director
Ravindran Varadarajan
Independent Director
P Shanmathy
Non Executive Director
Kavinesan I.M
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Sharma
Reports by Euro Leder Fashion Ltd
Summary
Euro Leder Fashion Limited, incorporated in 1992, mainly manufacture and sell leather garments in India. It offers leather jackets and finished leather from Chennai, India and exports the same. The Company has plants located at Pallavaram, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.The Company started its journey in manufacturing and exporting of quality leather jackets and other leather items in 1992 as a small Export Oriented Unit (EOU) in Chennai, India producing just over few thousand pieces of jackets. Over the last 23 years through its skilled work force, dedicated team of Qualified Leather Technicians and Efficient Management, has achieved to produce and export around 2,00,000 Jackets per year and this consistent performance gave the Company the recognition from Government of India as a Star Export House. The Company has been the preferred Vendor for many International Reputed brands, Boutiques and Designers across Italy, Germany, USA, UK, Canada, Poland, Australia, France & Spain. Their factories which are located in Chennai (3 units) and in Kolkotta (1 unit) are equipped with latest machinery in Cutting, Sewing etc., and Skilled Work force capable of producing all types of leather garments as per buyer requirements. The Company currently has a production capacity of over 2 lakh Jackets per annum and is in process of scaling it up to produce 3 lakhs pcs by 2016. The Leather it source for Jackets and Other Leather products are from the best Tanneries in India and also from reputed tanneri
Read More
The Euro Leder Fashion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is ₹12.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is 136.63 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Leder Fashion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Leder Fashion Ltd is ₹17.58 and ₹33.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Euro Leder Fashion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.81%, 3 Years at 15.38%, 1 Year at 29.86%, 6 Month at 12.87%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 3.88%.
