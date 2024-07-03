Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Summary

Euro Leder Fashion Limited, incorporated in 1992, mainly manufacture and sell leather garments in India. It offers leather jackets and finished leather from Chennai, India and exports the same. The Company has plants located at Pallavaram, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.The Company started its journey in manufacturing and exporting of quality leather jackets and other leather items in 1992 as a small Export Oriented Unit (EOU) in Chennai, India producing just over few thousand pieces of jackets. Over the last 23 years through its skilled work force, dedicated team of Qualified Leather Technicians and Efficient Management, has achieved to produce and export around 2,00,000 Jackets per year and this consistent performance gave the Company the recognition from Government of India as a Star Export House. The Company has been the preferred Vendor for many International Reputed brands, Boutiques and Designers across Italy, Germany, USA, UK, Canada, Poland, Australia, France & Spain. Their factories which are located in Chennai (3 units) and in Kolkotta (1 unit) are equipped with latest machinery in Cutting, Sewing etc., and Skilled Work force capable of producing all types of leather garments as per buyer requirements. The Company currently has a production capacity of over 2 lakh Jackets per annum and is in process of scaling it up to produce 3 lakhs pcs by 2016. The Leather it source for Jackets and Other Leather products are from the best Tanneries in India and also from reputed tanneries across the world. The Company use Sheep skins, Goat Suede, Nubuck, Buff leathers etc with various finishes and articles like Foil Leather, Printed leather, Stretch Leather etc for the products. The products include Biker Jackets / Bomber Jackets / Blazers/ Dresses / Skirts / Pants / Scarfs, etc. The Company produce garments with the Classy Elegant looks, to Stylish Bomber jackets, Trendy Biker jackets, Long coats , Skirts , Shorts, Pants etc. It produce Leather Jackets and other Leather Garments with Embroidery, Laser cutting works , Embossing, Patch works etc besides Washes based on the buyers requirements. The strength is the ability to adapt to the requests of buyer and to meet their expectations and standards.