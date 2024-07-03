Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
869.51
Excise Duty
21.01
Net Sales
848.5
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
17.69
Total Income
866.19
Total Expenditure
796.2
PBIDT
69.98
Interest
14.21
PBDT
55.77
Depreciation
31.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-0.15
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
24.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
9.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.24
PBDTM(%)
6.57
PATM(%)
2.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.