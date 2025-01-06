Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.4
0.79
1.07
0.95
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.46
-0.38
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.31
-0.35
-0.34
Working capital
3.01
1.62
-1.86
-7.95
Other operating items
Operating
2.71
1.63
-1.52
-7.64
Capital expenditure
1.2
2.92
1.98
9.5
Free cash flow
3.91
4.55
0.45
1.85
Equity raised
18.59
17.22
15.37
14.14
Investing
0.25
0.26
0.05
0.98
Financing
1.61
1.84
-1
1.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.36
23.87
14.87
18.93
