Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.98
(-7.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Leder Fashion Ltd

Euro Leder Fash FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.4

0.79

1.07

0.95

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.46

-0.38

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.31

-0.35

-0.34

Working capital

3.01

1.62

-1.86

-7.95

Other operating items

Operating

2.71

1.63

-1.52

-7.64

Capital expenditure

1.2

2.92

1.98

9.5

Free cash flow

3.91

4.55

0.45

1.85

Equity raised

18.59

17.22

15.37

14.14

Investing

0.25

0.26

0.05

0.98

Financing

1.61

1.84

-1

1.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.36

23.87

14.87

18.93

