Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

EURO LEDER FASHION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 9th December 2024 at the registered office of the company at Chennai- 600044 inter-alia: to consider and approve the proposal for shifting of the registered office and factory from No. 10 P.P Amman Koil Street Nagelkeni Chrompet Chennai-600044 to No.11 KM Adam Street Nagelkeni Chrompet .Chennai-600044 within the local jurisdiction The Board Meeting held today, 9th December 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the shifting of companys registered office from 10, P.P Amman Koil Street, Nagelkeni, Chrompet, Chennai-600044 to No.11, KM Adam Street, Nagelkeni, Chrompet .Chennai-600044 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

EURO LEDER FASHION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Chennai Inter alia to consider and approve among other things the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 11th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed) 2. Independent Auditors review report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (copy enclosed) 3. Enclosed a statement of non-applicability of deviation (s) or variations under Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

EURO LEDER FASHION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Chennai Inter alia to consider and approve among other things the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024(copy enclosed) 2. Independent Auditors review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (copy enclosecl) 3. Enclosed a statement of neu-applicability of deviation (s) or variations under Regulation 32 of SEB! (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

EURO LEDER FASHION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment of the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the Board Report for the financial year 2023-24 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Considered and approved the draft Directors report along with the Annexures for the Financial Year 2023-24 4. Considered and approved the draft Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The date of AGM and book closure notice etc as required will be intimated in due course (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

EURO LEDER FASHION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 4.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Chennai Inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 29th May,2024 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia: Considered and approved the audited financial results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (copy enclosed) This intimation is under regulation 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

EURO LEDER FASHION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on 6th March 2024 at 4.00PM at chennai inter alia to consider the appointment of Mr.Kavinesan I.M as non executive director of the company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 6th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr Kavinesan I.M as non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 6th March 2024. 2. Accepted and noted the resignation of Mr Jayapal Dhansingh as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 26th February, 2024. 3. Noted that Mr Jayapal Dhansingh ceased to be a Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Audit Committee with effect from 26th February 2024. 4. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr Kavinesan I.M as Member of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee with effect from 6th March 2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting. Since the Annexure 1 required as per regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR) was inadvertently missed in the out come of Board meeting. we attached herewith revised Outcome The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6th March 2024 at the registered office of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024