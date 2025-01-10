Everlon Financials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
5.62
5.62
5.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.25
4.38
3.03
0.92
Net Worth
19.45
10
8.65
6.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
4.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.45
10
8.65
10.89
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.15
0.21
3.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
18.08
8.7
5.19
7.51
Inventories
18.18
8.34
4.16
4.52
Inventory Days
48.46
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
2.96
Debtor Days
31.73
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.65
1.19
1.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.58
Creditor Days
6.21
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.27
-0.14
-0.47
Cash
0.05
0.15
3.25
0.26
Total Assets
18.4
9.01
8.65
10.89
