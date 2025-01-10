iifl-logo-icon 1
Everlon Financials Ltd Balance Sheet

133.5
(-3.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.2

5.62

5.62

5.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.25

4.38

3.03

0.92

Net Worth

19.45

10

8.65

6.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

4.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.45

10

8.65

10.89

Fixed Assets

0.26

0.15

0.21

3.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

18.08

8.7

5.19

7.51

Inventories

18.18

8.34

4.16

4.52

Inventory Days

48.46

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

2.96

Debtor Days

31.73

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.65

1.19

1.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.58

Creditor Days

6.21

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.27

-0.14

-0.47

Cash

0.05

0.15

3.25

0.26

Total Assets

18.4

9.01

8.65

10.89

