Everlon Financials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.1
0.16
0.28
0.17
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.23
-0.22
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.21
0
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
1.53
-1.68
2.04
-0.94
Other operating items
Operating
2.2
-1.75
2.04
-1.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.12
0
Free cash flow
2.2
-1.75
2.16
-1.01
Equity raised
1.62
1.09
0.46
0.18
Investing
0
0
0
-0.03
Financing
2.02
-2.33
1.62
0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.84
-2.99
4.24
-0.47
