Everlon Financials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

140.75
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Everlon Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.1

0.16

0.28

0.17

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.23

-0.22

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.21

0

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

1.53

-1.68

2.04

-0.94

Other operating items

Operating

2.2

-1.75

2.04

-1.02

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.12

0

Free cash flow

2.2

-1.75

2.16

-1.01

Equity raised

1.62

1.09

0.46

0.18

Investing

0

0

0

-0.03

Financing

2.02

-2.33

1.62

0.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.84

-2.99

4.24

-0.47

