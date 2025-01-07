iifl-logo-icon 1
Everlon Financials Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

135.95
(-3.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.04

37.34

36.68

39.22

yoy growth (%)

-8.84

1.79

-6.48

26.67

Raw materials

-28.52

-32.36

-32.55

-34.65

As % of sales

83.8

86.67

88.73

88.34

Employee costs

-0.99

-1.03

-0.62

-0.66

As % of sales

2.92

2.76

1.71

1.69

Other costs

-2.99

-3.35

-2.76

-3.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.81

8.97

7.54

8.23

Operating profit

1.51

0.59

0.73

0.67

OPM

4.45

1.58

2

1.71

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.23

-0.22

-0.21

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.23

-0.31

-0.35

Other income

0.12

0.03

0.09

0.07

Profit before tax

1.1

0.16

0.28

0.17

Taxes

-0.21

0

-0.05

-0.03

Tax rate

-19.7

-2.04

-20.59

-22.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.88

0.15

0.22

0.13

Exceptional items

-0.8

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

0.15

0.22

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-47.19

-31.32

69.16

77.74

NPM

0.24

0.42

0.62

0.34

