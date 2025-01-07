Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.04
37.34
36.68
39.22
yoy growth (%)
-8.84
1.79
-6.48
26.67
Raw materials
-28.52
-32.36
-32.55
-34.65
As % of sales
83.8
86.67
88.73
88.34
Employee costs
-0.99
-1.03
-0.62
-0.66
As % of sales
2.92
2.76
1.71
1.69
Other costs
-2.99
-3.35
-2.76
-3.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.81
8.97
7.54
8.23
Operating profit
1.51
0.59
0.73
0.67
OPM
4.45
1.58
2
1.71
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.23
-0.22
-0.21
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.23
-0.31
-0.35
Other income
0.12
0.03
0.09
0.07
Profit before tax
1.1
0.16
0.28
0.17
Taxes
-0.21
0
-0.05
-0.03
Tax rate
-19.7
-2.04
-20.59
-22.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.88
0.15
0.22
0.13
Exceptional items
-0.8
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
0.15
0.22
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-47.19
-31.32
69.16
77.74
NPM
0.24
0.42
0.62
0.34
