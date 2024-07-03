Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹140.75
Prev. Close₹141
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹140.75
Day's Low₹134.1
52 Week's High₹210.72
52 Week's Low₹59
Book Value₹49.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87.27
P/E10.19
EPS13.84
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
5.62
5.62
5.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.25
4.38
3.03
0.92
Net Worth
19.45
10
8.65
6.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.04
37.34
36.68
39.22
yoy growth (%)
-8.84
1.79
-6.48
26.67
Raw materials
-28.52
-32.36
-32.55
-34.65
As % of sales
83.8
86.67
88.73
88.34
Employee costs
-0.99
-1.03
-0.62
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.1
0.16
0.28
0.17
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.23
-0.22
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.21
0
-0.05
-0.03
Working capital
1.53
-1.68
2.04
-0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.84
1.79
-6.48
26.67
Op profit growth
155.68
-19.27
9.05
91.24
EBIT growth
260.27
-34.76
15.15
175.75
Net profit growth
-47.19
-31.32
69.16
77.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jitendra K Vakharia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Varsha J Vakharia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nitin Ishwarlal Parekh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kiron Basty Shenoy
Independent Director
Neeraj Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Sanghavi
Non Executive Director
Jayshree B Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Everlon Financials Ltd
Summary
Everlon Financials Limited was formerly incorporated as Everlon Synthetics Limited on July 26, 1989. The Company name was changed from Everlon Synthetics Limited to Everlon Financials Limited by Registrar of Companies on 22nd September, 2021. The Company is now registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is presently into the business of providing financial services, trading and investment in the securities market.Initially, the Company was manufacturing Polyester Texturised yarn which is used for manufacture of Synthetic Fabrics like suitings, shirtings, sarees, dress materials , knitted fabrics etc. The company is having its factory at Silvassa (Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and are having 4 Draw Texturising Machines of 312 spindles each. Everlon Power Ltd., was incorporated on 31st December 2010 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for undertaking power/energy business in 2010-11, which ceased to be subsidiary of the Company effective from 20th March 2012. The Company installed 2 additional texturising machines in 2011. Then after, M/s. Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd. got incorporated on 9th September 2011 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for business of power plants, infrastructure etc.In 2012-13, the Investment Business of the Company was demerged into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., through Scheme of Arrangement effective from October 18, 2012. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, Members of
Read More
The Everlon Financials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹140.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everlon Financials Ltd is ₹87.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Everlon Financials Ltd is 10.19 and 2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everlon Financials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everlon Financials Ltd is ₹59 and ₹210.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Everlon Financials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.72%, 3 Years at 31.90%, 1 Year at 127.24%, 6 Month at -24.50%, 3 Month at -7.96% and 1 Month at 1.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.