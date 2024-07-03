Summary

Everlon Financials Limited was formerly incorporated as Everlon Synthetics Limited on July 26, 1989. The Company name was changed from Everlon Synthetics Limited to Everlon Financials Limited by Registrar of Companies on 22nd September, 2021. The Company is now registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is presently into the business of providing financial services, trading and investment in the securities market.Initially, the Company was manufacturing Polyester Texturised yarn which is used for manufacture of Synthetic Fabrics like suitings, shirtings, sarees, dress materials , knitted fabrics etc. The company is having its factory at Silvassa (Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and are having 4 Draw Texturising Machines of 312 spindles each. Everlon Power Ltd., was incorporated on 31st December 2010 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for undertaking power/energy business in 2010-11, which ceased to be subsidiary of the Company effective from 20th March 2012. The Company installed 2 additional texturising machines in 2011. Then after, M/s. Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd. got incorporated on 9th September 2011 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for business of power plants, infrastructure etc.In 2012-13, the Investment Business of the Company was demerged into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., through Scheme of Arrangement effective from October 18, 2012. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, Members of

