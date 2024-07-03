iifl-logo-icon 1
Everlon Financials Ltd Share Price

140.75
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open140.75
  • Day's High140.75
  • 52 Wk High210.72
  • Prev. Close141
  • Day's Low134.1
  • 52 Wk Low 59
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E10.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.37
  • EPS13.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Everlon Financials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

140.75

Prev. Close

141

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

140.75

Day's Low

134.1

52 Week's High

210.72

52 Week's Low

59

Book Value

49.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87.27

P/E

10.19

EPS

13.84

Divi. Yield

0

Everlon Financials Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Everlon Financials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Everlon Financials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.46%

Non-Promoter- 25.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Everlon Financials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.2

5.62

5.62

5.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.25

4.38

3.03

0.92

Net Worth

19.45

10

8.65

6.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.04

37.34

36.68

39.22

yoy growth (%)

-8.84

1.79

-6.48

26.67

Raw materials

-28.52

-32.36

-32.55

-34.65

As % of sales

83.8

86.67

88.73

88.34

Employee costs

-0.99

-1.03

-0.62

-0.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.1

0.16

0.28

0.17

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.23

-0.22

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.21

0

-0.05

-0.03

Working capital

1.53

-1.68

2.04

-0.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.84

1.79

-6.48

26.67

Op profit growth

155.68

-19.27

9.05

91.24

EBIT growth

260.27

-34.76

15.15

175.75

Net profit growth

-47.19

-31.32

69.16

77.74

No Record Found

Everlon Financials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Everlon Financials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jitendra K Vakharia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Varsha J Vakharia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nitin Ishwarlal Parekh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kiron Basty Shenoy

Independent Director

Neeraj Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Sanghavi

Non Executive Director

Jayshree B Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Everlon Financials Ltd

Summary

Everlon Financials Limited was formerly incorporated as Everlon Synthetics Limited on July 26, 1989. The Company name was changed from Everlon Synthetics Limited to Everlon Financials Limited by Registrar of Companies on 22nd September, 2021. The Company is now registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is presently into the business of providing financial services, trading and investment in the securities market.Initially, the Company was manufacturing Polyester Texturised yarn which is used for manufacture of Synthetic Fabrics like suitings, shirtings, sarees, dress materials , knitted fabrics etc. The company is having its factory at Silvassa (Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and are having 4 Draw Texturising Machines of 312 spindles each. Everlon Power Ltd., was incorporated on 31st December 2010 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for undertaking power/energy business in 2010-11, which ceased to be subsidiary of the Company effective from 20th March 2012. The Company installed 2 additional texturising machines in 2011. Then after, M/s. Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd. got incorporated on 9th September 2011 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for business of power plants, infrastructure etc.In 2012-13, the Investment Business of the Company was demerged into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., through Scheme of Arrangement effective from October 18, 2012. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, Members of
Company FAQs

What is the Everlon Financials Ltd share price today?

The Everlon Financials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹140.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Everlon Financials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Everlon Financials Ltd is ₹87.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Everlon Financials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Everlon Financials Ltd is 10.19 and 2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Everlon Financials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Everlon Financials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Everlon Financials Ltd is ₹59 and ₹210.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Everlon Financials Ltd?

Everlon Financials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.72%, 3 Years at 31.90%, 1 Year at 127.24%, 6 Month at -24.50%, 3 Month at -7.96% and 1 Month at 1.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Everlon Financials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Everlon Financials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.53 %

