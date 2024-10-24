Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of BM to Approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and Six months period ended as on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Un-audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter and Three Months ended 30th June 2024 Approved and adopted Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024. Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024