iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Everlon Financials Ltd Board Meeting

134
(-0.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Everlon Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of BM to Approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and Six months period ended as on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Un-audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter and Three Months ended 30th June 2024 Approved and adopted Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024. Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Everlon Financials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Appointment of Ms. Pooja Sanghavi as a Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company Approved and adopted Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Everlon Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Everlon Financials Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.