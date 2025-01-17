iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Everlon Financials Ltd Key Ratios

125.95
(-5.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Everlon Financials Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

62.59

Op profit growth

-23.11

EBIT growth

-12.65

Net profit growth

44.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.77

5.86

EBIT margin

2.2

4.11

Net profit margin

1.93

2.18

RoCE

9.7

RoNW

5.32

RoA

2.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.62

1.13

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1

0.05

Book value per share

8.47

6.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

46.61

92.03

P/CEPS

74.79

2,069.41

P/B

8.91

15.18

EV/EBIDTA

9.85

6.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-56.92

-19.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.01

Inventory days

32.77

Creditor days

-13.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.59

-2.56

Net debt / equity

1.71

1.06

Net debt / op. profit

6.2

2.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.17

-86.68

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.73

Other costs

-6.45

-6.71

Everlon Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Everlon Financials Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.