|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
62.59
Op profit growth
-23.11
EBIT growth
-12.65
Net profit growth
44.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.77
5.86
EBIT margin
2.2
4.11
Net profit margin
1.93
2.18
RoCE
9.7
RoNW
5.32
RoA
2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.62
1.13
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1
0.05
Book value per share
8.47
6.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
46.61
92.03
P/CEPS
74.79
2,069.41
P/B
8.91
15.18
EV/EBIDTA
9.85
6.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-56.92
-19.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.01
Inventory days
32.77
Creditor days
-13.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.59
-2.56
Net debt / equity
1.71
1.06
Net debt / op. profit
6.2
2.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.17
-86.68
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.73
Other costs
-6.45
-6.71
