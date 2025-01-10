To the Members,

EVERLON FINANCIALS LIMITED

(Formerely Known as Everlon Synthetics Limited)

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the attached Ind AS standalone financial statements of Everlon Synthetics Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information include in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and,in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be

materially misstated. If ,based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern basis and using going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting, in error, as fraud may involve collusion forgery, intentional omission misrepresentation, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design the procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i)of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimate and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained whether a material uncertainly exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if, such disclosure are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence upto the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may causes the Company to cease to continue as going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieve fair presentation.

Materially is magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decision of reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We considered quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our work and in evaluating the result of work in (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with this those charged with governance regarding, among other matters the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in the internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with statements that we have complied with

relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, and related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report wherever applicable and unless law or regulations preclude public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequence of the doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in its terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 as amended and to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us.

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. As per the management representation we report,

a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities,including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

b) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"),with the understanding that the such company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11( e ) by the management contain any material mis-statement.

v. Since the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act does not arise.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed in terms of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility with effect from 1st April 2023, we report that the company has maintained the books of accounts in the software which has a feature of recording audit trail of transactions entered in the software.

(C) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year hence the provision of this Section is not applicable to the company.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure ‘A referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date

(i) In Respect of its Fixed Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details, wherever applicable, and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets;

(b) As explained to us, a major portion of the Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets has been physically verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable property. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Plant and Equipment hence the provision of Clause 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

(ii) In Respect of its inventory:

As explained to us, inventories constitute Stock in trade of Shares. Thus the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable since the Company does not have any inventory of goods.

During the year the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, hence the provision of Clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit

procedures performed by us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or made investments or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to subsidiaries, joint venture and associates. The company has not made investments or provided any guarantee or security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has granted Unsecured loans ("Loans") to one company and two employees. The aggregate amount of Loans granted during the year is Rs 17.15 lakhs, the loans received back is Rs 10.77 during the year and the balance outstanding at the Balance sheet date is Rs 108.07 lakhs.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the terms and conditions of the Loans granted by the company are prima-facie not prejudicial to the companys interest;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the repayment of the principal amounts of Loans and receipt of interest is regular during the year and the schedule of repayment of principal and interest of all Loans granted by the company have been stipulated;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, there is no amount overdue in respect of any Loans granted by the company;

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the total Loans renewed during the year amounted to Rs. 99.14 lakhs (P,Y. Rs NIL), constituting 97.50 % (Previous Year NIL) of the total Loans outstanding.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not granted any Loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security in respect of any loan(s) to any party covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence Clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of 148 of the Act.

(vii) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues;

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, GST, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities wherever applicable.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, , income tax, sales-tax, GST and any other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account, and which have been surrendered or disclosed as Income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence paragraphs (a), (b) ,(c), (d), (e) & (f) of Clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not availed any term loans during the year under audit. Hence the provisions of clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There has been no report filed under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Act by the auditors as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year under audit.

(xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act, wherever applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) The company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the Internal Auditor reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xv) the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The company is registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank oflndia Act,1934 vide Registration Certificate no.-N-13.02443, issued, dated 19th December, 2022.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year and hence the provision of clause 3 (xvii) is not applicable to the company.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the Statutory auditors during the year. Hence the provision of Clause 3 (xviii) is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date on the financial ratios, ageing, expected dates of realisation of financial assets, payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company was not required to spend any amount under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as prescribed under Section 135 of the Act;

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EVERLON FINANCIALS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Everlon Synthetics Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsjudgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financing Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements, for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded

as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financing Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financing reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subjected to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.