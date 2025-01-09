Eyantra Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.82
1.44
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.13
0.66
1.33
1.29
Net Worth
11.95
2.1
1.57
1.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.95
2.1
1.57
1.53
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.78
2.07
1.54
1.18
Inventories
0.12
1.61
1.02
1.08
Inventory Days
51.48
Sundry Debtors
3.96
0.05
0
0.09
Debtor Days
4.29
Other Current Assets
0.61
1.16
0.53
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.08
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0.47
Other Current Liabilities
-0.72
-0.67
0
-0.01
Cash
3.93
0.02
0.03
0.35
Total Assets
11.94
2.09
1.57
1.53
