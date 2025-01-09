iifl-logo-icon 1
Eyantra Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

963.9
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.82

1.44

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.13

0.66

1.33

1.29

Net Worth

11.95

2.1

1.57

1.53

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.95

2.1

1.57

1.53

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.2

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.78

2.07

1.54

1.18

Inventories

0.12

1.61

1.02

1.08

Inventory Days

51.48

Sundry Debtors

3.96

0.05

0

0.09

Debtor Days

4.29

Other Current Assets

0.61

1.16

0.53

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-0.08

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0.47

Other Current Liabilities

-0.72

-0.67

0

-0.01

Cash

3.93

0.02

0.03

0.35

Total Assets

11.94

2.09

1.57

1.53

