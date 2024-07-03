SectorTrading
Open₹963.9
Prev. Close₹963.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹963.9
Day's Low₹963.9
52 Week's High₹963.9
52 Week's Low₹556
Book Value₹72.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.37
P/E97.56
EPS9.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.82
1.44
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.13
0.66
1.33
1.29
Net Worth
11.95
2.1
1.57
1.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
7.65
6.97
8.15
12.35
yoy growth (%)
9.8
-14.52
-33.97
261.53
Raw materials
-7.25
-6.87
-7.51
-12.1
As % of sales
94.78
98.6
92.14
97.99
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.28
0.03
0.15
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.29
-1.34
0.17
2.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.8
-14.52
-33.97
261.53
Op profit growth
-1,875.47
-104.53
-1,512.6
-94.68
EBIT growth
681.51
-86.81
-359.1
-180.63
Net profit growth
1,080.95
-80.39
-148.69
-2,447.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
16.76
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
16.76
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Anjana Ramesh Thakker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Gattani
Managing Director
Vinita Raj Narayanam
Independent Director
Peush Jain
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Kasetty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eyantra Ventures Ltd
Summary
Eyantra Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Punit Commercials Limited on December 22, 1984. The Company name was changed from Punit Commercials Limited to Eyantra Ventures Limited on November 22, 2022. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading in diamonds and other jewellery items. The erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Nirav Prabodh Mehta, Mrs. Sakshi Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Priya Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Purnima Prabodh Mehta and Subir Diamonds Private Limited had entered a Share Purchase Agreement dated 01.11.2021 with Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam and agreed to transfer to her the entire shareholding of the promoters, i.e., 1,76,775 equity shares constituting 73.66% of the total paid up capital of the Company along with the control of the Company. After the completion of the open offer process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam took control over the new management of the Company. The new Management, subsequent to the acquisition of the Company through Open Offer, in its meeting held on 18.03.2022 opined that the Company could achieve better profitability by diversifying the business of the Company into IT (Information Technology) and IT enabled services and recommended the change in the main objects of the Company. Therefore, the members approved alteration of objects clause of the Company by way of passing Special Resolution and replaced existing objects with new set of objects which includes IT (I
The Eyantra Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹963.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is ₹175.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is 97.56 and 13.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eyantra Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is ₹556 and ₹963.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eyantra Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 213.96%, 3 Years at 555.01%, 1 Year at 61.54%, 6 Month at 0.07%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
