Eyantra Ventures Ltd Share Price

963.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 963.9
  Day's High 963.9
  52 Wk High 963.9
  Prev. Close 963.9
  Day's Low 963.9
  52 Wk Low 556
  Turnover (lac) 0.03
  P/E 97.56
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 72.01
  EPS 9.88
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 175.37
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Eyantra Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

963.9

Prev. Close

963.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

963.9

Day's Low

963.9

52 Week's High

963.9

52 Week's Low

556

Book Value

72.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

175.37

P/E

97.56

EPS

9.88

Divi. Yield

0

Eyantra Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Eyantra Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Eyantra Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.15%

Non-Promoter- 32.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eyantra Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.82

1.44

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.13

0.66

1.33

1.29

Net Worth

11.95

2.1

1.57

1.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

7.65

6.97

8.15

12.35

yoy growth (%)

9.8

-14.52

-33.97

261.53

Raw materials

-7.25

-6.87

-7.51

-12.1

As % of sales

94.78

98.6

92.14

97.99

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.1

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.28

0.03

0.15

-0.25

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.29

-1.34

0.17

2.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.8

-14.52

-33.97

261.53

Op profit growth

-1,875.47

-104.53

-1,512.6

-94.68

EBIT growth

681.51

-86.81

-359.1

-180.63

Net profit growth

1,080.95

-80.39

-148.69

-2,447.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

16.76

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

16.76

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.14

Eyantra Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eyantra Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anjana Ramesh Thakker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Gattani

Managing Director

Vinita Raj Narayanam

Independent Director

Peush Jain

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Kasetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eyantra Ventures Ltd

Summary

Eyantra Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Punit Commercials Limited on December 22, 1984. The Company name was changed from Punit Commercials Limited to Eyantra Ventures Limited on November 22, 2022. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading in diamonds and other jewellery items. The erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Nirav Prabodh Mehta, Mrs. Sakshi Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Priya Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Purnima Prabodh Mehta and Subir Diamonds Private Limited had entered a Share Purchase Agreement dated 01.11.2021 with Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam and agreed to transfer to her the entire shareholding of the promoters, i.e., 1,76,775 equity shares constituting 73.66% of the total paid up capital of the Company along with the control of the Company. After the completion of the open offer process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam took control over the new management of the Company. The new Management, subsequent to the acquisition of the Company through Open Offer, in its meeting held on 18.03.2022 opined that the Company could achieve better profitability by diversifying the business of the Company into IT (Information Technology) and IT enabled services and recommended the change in the main objects of the Company. Therefore, the members approved alteration of objects clause of the Company by way of passing Special Resolution and replaced existing objects with new set of objects which includes IT (I
Company FAQs

What is the Eyantra Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Eyantra Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹963.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is ₹175.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is 97.56 and 13.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eyantra Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eyantra Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is ₹556 and ₹963.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eyantra Ventures Ltd?

Eyantra Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 213.96%, 3 Years at 555.01%, 1 Year at 61.54%, 6 Month at 0.07%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eyantra Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eyantra Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.84 %

