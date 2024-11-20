Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Share capital Preferential Issue and Notice of Extraordinary General meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. the proposal for issuance of equity shares on preferential basis and determination of the issue price in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. 3. convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to obtain requisite approvals. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 Intimation for Change of registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024