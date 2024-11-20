iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eyantra Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

963.9
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Evantra Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Share capital Preferential Issue and Notice of Extraordinary General meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. the proposal for issuance of equity shares on preferential basis and determination of the issue price in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. 3. convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to obtain requisite approvals. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 Intimation for Change of registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202410 May 2024
Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Eyantra Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 25, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Evantra Ventures: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eyantra Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.