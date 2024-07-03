iifl-logo-icon 1
Eyantra Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

963.9
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.64

5.94

6.53

6

2.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.64

5.94

6.53

6

2.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.02

0.14

0

0

Total Income

7.7

5.96

6.67

6

2.58

Total Expenditure

7

5.04

6.15

5.12

2.4

PBIDT

0.7

0.92

0.52

0.88

0.18

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.7

0.92

0.52

0.88

0.18

Depreciation

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.06

0.18

0.22

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.34

0.82

0.3

0.61

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.34

0.82

0.3

0.61

0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.34

0.82

0.3

0.61

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.88

4.49

1.78

3.94

0.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.82

1.82

1.82

1.82

1.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.16

15.48

7.96

14.66

6.97

PBDTM(%)

9.16

15.48

7.96

14.66

6.97

PATM(%)

4.45

13.8

4.59

10.16

4.65

