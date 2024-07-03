Eyantra Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.64
5.94
6.53
6
2.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.64
5.94
6.53
6
2.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.02
0.14
0
0
Total Income
7.7
5.96
6.67
6
2.58
Total Expenditure
7
5.04
6.15
5.12
2.4
PBIDT
0.7
0.92
0.52
0.88
0.18
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.7
0.92
0.52
0.88
0.18
Depreciation
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.06
0.18
0.22
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.34
0.82
0.3
0.61
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.34
0.82
0.3
0.61
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.34
0.82
0.3
0.61
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.88
4.49
1.78
3.94
0.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.82
1.82
1.82
1.82
1.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.16
15.48
7.96
14.66
6.97
PBDTM(%)
9.16
15.48
7.96
14.66
6.97
PATM(%)
4.45
13.8
4.59
10.16
4.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.