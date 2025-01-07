iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eyantra Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

963.9
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eyantra Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

7.65

6.97

8.15

12.35

yoy growth (%)

9.8

-14.52

-33.97

261.53

Raw materials

-7.25

-6.87

-7.51

-12.1

As % of sales

94.78

98.6

92.14

97.99

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

0.52

0.48

1.23

0.81

Other costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.18

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.99

1.13

2.31

1.39

Operating profit

0.28

-0.01

0.35

-0.02

OPM

3.69

-0.22

4.3

-0.2

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-0.12

-0.15

Other income

0

0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Profit before tax

0.28

0.03

0.15

-0.25

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.03

0

Tax rate

0.2

-29.22

-19.36

-0.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.29

0.02

0.12

-0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.29

0.02

0.12

-0.25

yoy growth (%)

1,080.95

-80.39

-148.69

-2,447.5

NPM

3.79

0.35

1.53

-2.08

Evantra Ventures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eyantra Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.