|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
7.65
6.97
8.15
12.35
yoy growth (%)
9.8
-14.52
-33.97
261.53
Raw materials
-7.25
-6.87
-7.51
-12.1
As % of sales
94.78
98.6
92.14
97.99
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
0.52
0.48
1.23
0.81
Other costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.18
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.99
1.13
2.31
1.39
Operating profit
0.28
-0.01
0.35
-0.02
OPM
3.69
-0.22
4.3
-0.2
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-0.12
-0.15
Other income
0
0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Profit before tax
0.28
0.03
0.15
-0.25
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Tax rate
0.2
-29.22
-19.36
-0.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.29
0.02
0.12
-0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.29
0.02
0.12
-0.25
yoy growth (%)
1,080.95
-80.39
-148.69
-2,447.5
NPM
3.79
0.35
1.53
-2.08
