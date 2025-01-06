Eyantra Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.28
0.03
0.15
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.29
-1.34
0.17
2.12
Other operating items
Operating
0.58
-1.31
0.28
1.84
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.12
0
Free cash flow
0.58
-1.31
0.16
1.84
Equity raised
1.99
2.16
2.12
2.62
Investing
0
-0.14
0
-2.83
Financing
0
-1.28
0.15
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.58
-0.57
2.43
1.72
