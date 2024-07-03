Eyantra Ventures Ltd Summary

Eyantra Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Punit Commercials Limited on December 22, 1984. The Company name was changed from Punit Commercials Limited to Eyantra Ventures Limited on November 22, 2022. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading in diamonds and other jewellery items. The erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Nirav Prabodh Mehta, Mrs. Sakshi Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Priya Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Purnima Prabodh Mehta and Subir Diamonds Private Limited had entered a Share Purchase Agreement dated 01.11.2021 with Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam and agreed to transfer to her the entire shareholding of the promoters, i.e., 1,76,775 equity shares constituting 73.66% of the total paid up capital of the Company along with the control of the Company. After the completion of the open offer process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam took control over the new management of the Company. The new Management, subsequent to the acquisition of the Company through Open Offer, in its meeting held on 18.03.2022 opined that the Company could achieve better profitability by diversifying the business of the Company into IT (Information Technology) and IT enabled services and recommended the change in the main objects of the Company. Therefore, the members approved alteration of objects clause of the Company by way of passing Special Resolution and replaced existing objects with new set of objects which includes IT (Information Technology) and IT enabled services. Prismberry Technology Pvt. Ltd., become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. August 23, 2023.