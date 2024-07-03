iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eyantra Ventures Ltd Company Summary

963.9
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Eyantra Ventures Ltd Summary

Eyantra Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Punit Commercials Limited on December 22, 1984. The Company name was changed from Punit Commercials Limited to Eyantra Ventures Limited on November 22, 2022. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading in diamonds and other jewellery items. The erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Nirav Prabodh Mehta, Mrs. Sakshi Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Priya Nirav Mehta, Mrs. Purnima Prabodh Mehta and Subir Diamonds Private Limited had entered a Share Purchase Agreement dated 01.11.2021 with Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam and agreed to transfer to her the entire shareholding of the promoters, i.e., 1,76,775 equity shares constituting 73.66% of the total paid up capital of the Company along with the control of the Company. After the completion of the open offer process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam took control over the new management of the Company. The new Management, subsequent to the acquisition of the Company through Open Offer, in its meeting held on 18.03.2022 opined that the Company could achieve better profitability by diversifying the business of the Company into IT (Information Technology) and IT enabled services and recommended the change in the main objects of the Company. Therefore, the members approved alteration of objects clause of the Company by way of passing Special Resolution and replaced existing objects with new set of objects which includes IT (Information Technology) and IT enabled services. Prismberry Technology Pvt. Ltd., become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. August 23, 2023.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.