F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.89
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.38
0.57
0.33
0.23
Net Worth
12.27
3.67
3.43
3.33
Minority Interest
Debt
2.1
1.61
0.85
0.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.37
5.28
4.28
3.97
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.04
0.06
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.21
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.25
0.11
0.05
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.19
0.11
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.11
0.08
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.53
-0.15
-0.09
-0.06
Cash
1.19
0.44
0.33
0.85
Total Assets
0.96
0.59
0.65
1.15
