F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

86.88
(5.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.89

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.38

0.57

0.33

0.23

Net Worth

12.27

3.67

3.43

3.33

Minority Interest

Debt

2.1

1.61

0.85

0.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.37

5.28

4.28

3.97

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.04

0.06

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.21

0.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.25

0.11

0.05

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.19

0.11

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.11

0.08

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.53

-0.15

-0.09

-0.06

Cash

1.19

0.44

0.33

0.85

Total Assets

0.96

0.59

0.65

1.15

