iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

83
(-1.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

0.73

0.87

0.45

0.47

0.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.73

0.87

0.45

0.47

0.08

Other Operating Income

0.15

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.11

0.87

0.45

0.47

0.08

Total Expenditure

0.31

0.13

0.38

0.1

0.23

PBIDT

0.81

0.75

0.08

0.37

-0.15

Interest

0.45

0.69

0

0

0

PBDT

0.35

0.05

0.08

0.37

-0.15

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.3

0.04

0.08

0.37

-0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.3

0.04

0.08

0.37

-0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.3

0.04

0.08

0.37

-0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.98

0.14

0.24

1.19

-0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

110.95

86.2

17.77

78.72

-187.5

PBDTM(%)

47.94

5.74

17.77

78.72

-187.5

PATM(%)

41.09

4.59

17.77

78.72

-187.5

F Mec Intl. Fin.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR F Mec International Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.