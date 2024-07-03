F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
0.73
0.87
0.45
0.47
0.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.73
0.87
0.45
0.47
0.08
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.11
0.87
0.45
0.47
0.08
Total Expenditure
0.31
0.13
0.38
0.1
0.23
PBIDT
0.81
0.75
0.08
0.37
-0.15
Interest
0.45
0.69
0
0
0
PBDT
0.35
0.05
0.08
0.37
-0.15
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.3
0.04
0.08
0.37
-0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.3
0.04
0.08
0.37
-0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.3
0.04
0.08
0.37
-0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.98
0.14
0.24
1.19
-0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
110.95
86.2
17.77
78.72
-187.5
PBDTM(%)
47.94
5.74
17.77
78.72
-187.5
PATM(%)
41.09
4.59
17.77
78.72
-187.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.