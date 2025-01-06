F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.69
2.15
2.15
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-3.69
2.15
2.15
0.06
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.05
0.02
0
Free cash flow
-3.67
2.2
2.17
0.06
Equity raised
0.41
0.25
0.11
0.06
Investing
0.1
-0.62
-0.01
0
Financing
2.11
1.47
0.01
0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.05
3.3
2.28
0.21
