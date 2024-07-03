Summary

F Mec International Financial Services Limited, a Company originally incorporated as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 07.06.1993 was converted to a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18.05.1995.Further the name of Company was changed from F Mec Investments & Financial Services Limited to F Mec International Financial Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon name change dated 23.05.1995.The Companys shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) w.e.f 15.01.2016. It got registered as NBFC from Reserve Bank of India on 11.09.1998. The Company is initially listed at Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE) with authorized capital of Rs. 3,50,00,000 and paid up capital of Rs. 3,10,07,000. The Company as a Non Banking Financial Company has main object to carry on the business of merchant banking in all its aspects, to act as manager to issue, to act as financial consultants, advisers, counselors in investment and capital markets and other allied activities. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7th August, 2023 had approved has approved the allotment of 57,91,068 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 2/- each to Promote and Non Promoter Shareholders on Preferential Allotment Basis. Hence, w.e.f. 7th August, 2023 the Paid Up Share Capital of the Company increased to Rs. 8,89,17,680 comprising of 88,91,768 Equity Sharesof face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Company

