82.99
(-8.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.18
  • Day's High91.12
  • 52 Wk High122
  • Prev. Close91
  • Day's Low82
  • 52 Wk Low 65
  • Turnover (lac)12.62
  • P/E57.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.81
  • EPS1.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

89.18

Prev. Close

91

Turnover(Lac.)

12.62

Day's High

91.12

Day's Low

82

52 Week's High

122

52 Week's Low

65

Book Value

14.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.79

P/E

57.23

EPS

1.59

Divi. Yield

0

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.90%

Non-Promoter- 63.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.89

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.38

0.57

0.33

0.23

Net Worth

12.27

3.67

3.43

3.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.69

2.15

2.15

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.73

1.25

0.51

0.51

0.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.73

1.25

0.51

0.51

0.26

Other Operating Income

0.15

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT F Mec International Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rohit Agrawal

Independent Director

Awanish Srivastava

Chairman & Managing Director

Approve Bansal

Additional Director

Renuka Chouhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by F Mec International Financial Services Ltd

Summary

F Mec International Financial Services Limited, a Company originally incorporated as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 07.06.1993 was converted to a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18.05.1995.Further the name of Company was changed from F Mec Investments & Financial Services Limited to F Mec International Financial Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon name change dated 23.05.1995.The Companys shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) w.e.f 15.01.2016. It got registered as NBFC from Reserve Bank of India on 11.09.1998. The Company is initially listed at Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE) with authorized capital of Rs. 3,50,00,000 and paid up capital of Rs. 3,10,07,000. The Company as a Non Banking Financial Company has main object to carry on the business of merchant banking in all its aspects, to act as manager to issue, to act as financial consultants, advisers, counselors in investment and capital markets and other allied activities. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7th August, 2023 had approved has approved the allotment of 57,91,068 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 2/- each to Promote and Non Promoter Shareholders on Preferential Allotment Basis. Hence, w.e.f. 7th August, 2023 the Paid Up Share Capital of the Company increased to Rs. 8,89,17,680 comprising of 88,91,768 Equity Sharesof face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the F Mec International Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The F Mec International Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is ₹73.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is 57.23 and 6.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a F Mec International Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is ₹65 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd?

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.44%, 3 Years at 163.57%, 1 Year at -15.51%, 6 Month at 0.20%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at 19.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.09 %

