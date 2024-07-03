Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹89.18
Prev. Close₹91
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.62
Day's High₹91.12
Day's Low₹82
52 Week's High₹122
52 Week's Low₹65
Book Value₹14.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.79
P/E57.23
EPS1.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.89
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.38
0.57
0.33
0.23
Net Worth
12.27
3.67
3.43
3.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.69
2.15
2.15
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.73
1.25
0.51
0.51
0.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.73
1.25
0.51
0.51
0.26
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rohit Agrawal
Independent Director
Awanish Srivastava
Chairman & Managing Director
Approve Bansal
Additional Director
Renuka Chouhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by F Mec International Financial Services Ltd
Summary
F Mec International Financial Services Limited, a Company originally incorporated as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 07.06.1993 was converted to a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 18.05.1995.Further the name of Company was changed from F Mec Investments & Financial Services Limited to F Mec International Financial Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon name change dated 23.05.1995.The Companys shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) w.e.f 15.01.2016. It got registered as NBFC from Reserve Bank of India on 11.09.1998. The Company is initially listed at Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE) with authorized capital of Rs. 3,50,00,000 and paid up capital of Rs. 3,10,07,000. The Company as a Non Banking Financial Company has main object to carry on the business of merchant banking in all its aspects, to act as manager to issue, to act as financial consultants, advisers, counselors in investment and capital markets and other allied activities. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7th August, 2023 had approved has approved the allotment of 57,91,068 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 2/- each to Promote and Non Promoter Shareholders on Preferential Allotment Basis. Hence, w.e.f. 7th August, 2023 the Paid Up Share Capital of the Company increased to Rs. 8,89,17,680 comprising of 88,91,768 Equity Sharesof face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Company
Read More
The F Mec International Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is ₹73.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is 57.23 and 6.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a F Mec International Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of F Mec International Financial Services Ltd is ₹65 and ₹122 as of 06 Jan ‘25
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.44%, 3 Years at 163.57%, 1 Year at -15.51%, 6 Month at 0.20%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at 19.78%.
