F Mec International Financial Services Ltd AGM

F Mec Intl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
AGM 23/09/2024 1.Board approved the 31st Directors Report including Secretarial Audit Report for the year ending 31st March, 2024 2. Board approved the Notice convening the 31st AGM for the FY 2023-2024 3. Board fixed Friday, September 13th, 2024 as the Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members, entitled to vote 4.Board accorded its consent to avail the services of NSDL for providing e-voting facility 5. Board approved the appointment of Scrutinizer 6. Board approved the re-appointment of M/s A.K Verma & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 7.Board approved the re-appointment of M/s. Rajeev Shankar & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-2025. 8.Board authorized any of the directors of the company with respect to necessary E-fillings with ROC 9.Board took note of SEBI Compliances 10.Any other matter with the permission of the chair (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Outcome of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the members of the company pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 held through VC/OAVM on Monday, 23.09.2024 for which the registered office of the company was deemed as the venue of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

F Mec Intl. Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

