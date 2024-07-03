F Mec International Financial Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.25
0.48
0.83
0.42
0.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.25
0.48
0.83
0.42
0.48
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.63
0.48
0.83
0.42
0.48
Total Expenditure
0.21
0.1
0.1
0.09
0.18
PBIDT
0.42
0.38
0.72
0.33
0.3
Interest
0.06
0.4
0.69
0.31
0
PBDT
0.36
-0.01
0.03
0.03
0.3
Depreciation
0.02
0
0.01
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0.01
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.32
-0.02
0.01
0.02
0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.32
-0.02
0.01
0.02
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.32
-0.02
0.01
0.02
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.03
-0.05
0.05
0.07
0.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
168
79.16
86.74
78.57
62.5
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
128
-4.16
1.2
4.76
56.25
