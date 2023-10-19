iifl-logo-icon 1
F Mec International Financial Services Ltd EGM

81.95
(1.51%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

F Mec Intl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024
18/01/2025
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Oct 202318 Nov 2023
EGM 18/11/2023 1. Reconsideration of issuance and allotment of 57,91,068 Equity Shares on Preferential basis 2.Convening of an (EGM) to be held on Saturday, 18th November 2023 at 12:30 PM at II Floor, 13-B, Central Bank Building, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi-110002. 3. The Cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be Saturday, 11th November 2023. 4. Appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Verma, PCS as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire voting process including remote e-Voting in a fair and transparent manner for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.10.2023) EGM 18/11/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.10.2023) Book Closure for the 1st Extra-ordinary General meeting of the members of F Mec International Financial Services Limited for the FY 2023-24 which is to be held on 18th November, 2023(Saturday) at IInd Floor, Central Bank building, 13B, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, New Delhi 110002 at 12:30 PM. shall be from 11.11.2023 to 18.11.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2023) Pursuant to Reg 47 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, Notice of 1st EGM for the FY 2023-24, Book Closure and remote e-voting was published in Financial Express and Hari bhoomi dated 24th October, 2023 and the same is available on companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2023) Outcome of EGM held on 18.11.2023 Total members present = 33 Outcome and proceedings of EGM held on 18.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023) Scrutinizers Report for the voting conducted in consideration of the Resolution passed at the EGM held on 18.11.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/11/2023) Disclosure of Voting results of 1st EGM of the Company for the FY 2023-24 held on 18.11.2023 (In terms of regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2023) Scrutinizers Report of EGM held on Saturday 18th November, 2023. Combined result of Remote e-voting and voting at EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2023)

