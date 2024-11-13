Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR 2015 we wish to inform you that to comply with Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR 2015 the 4th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday l3th November 2024 at 3:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 908 9th Floor Mercantile House 15 K.G. Marg New Delhi-110001 to consider and approve amongst other items of Agenda Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 1. The Board considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 prepared in accordance with revised Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 and a Certificate signed by the CFO of the Company on the correctness of the facts stated in the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Board took note of SEBI Compliances pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 submitted for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 also various changes stipulated through SEBI Circulars issued till the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft 31st Directors Report for the year ending 31st March 2024. 2. Draft Notice convening the 31st Annual General Meeting on Monday 23rd September 2024 at 12.30 PM through VC / OAVM for the FY 2024-25. 3.To fix the Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members entitled to vote by remote e-voting and e-voting at the ensuing AGM. 4.To avail the services of NSDL for providing and e-voting facility to the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. 5.To consider the appointment of M/s A.K Verma & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of facilitating E-voting at the AGM. 6.To consider the re-appointment of M/s A.K Verma & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 7.To consider the re-appointment of M/s. Rajeev Shankar & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025 8.To authorize any director of the company with respect to necessary E-fillings with the ROC. 1.Board approved the 31st Directors Report including Secretarial Audit Report for the year ending 31st March, 2024 2. Board approved the Notice convening the 31st AGM for the FY 2023-2024 3. Board fixed Friday, September 13th, 2024 as the Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members, entitled to vote 4.Board accorded its consent to avail the services of NSDL for providing e-voting facility 5. Board approved the appointment of Scrutinizer 6. Board approved the re-appointment of M/s A.K Verma & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 7.Board approved the re-appointment of M/s. Rajeev Shankar & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-2025. 8.Board authorized any of the directors of the company with respect to necessary E-fillings with ROC 9.Board took note of SEBI Compliances 10.Any other matter with the permission of the chair (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items of Agenda Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 to comply with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 1. The Board considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June , 2024 prepared in accordance with revised Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and a Certificate signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company on the correctness of the facts stated in the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board took note of SEBI Compliances pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submitted for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 also various changes stipulated through SEBI Circulars issued till the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. The Board adopted various Revised Policies as stipulated in SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

F Mec International Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve amongst other items of Agenda audited Financial results along with Auditor Report of the Company for Quarter/Year ended on 31st March 2024 in addition to other agenda matters The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March, 2024 prepared in accordance with revised Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, together with Statutory Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company, Mls Sanjay Singhal& Co., Chartered Accountants and duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and theCertificate signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of theCompany on thecorrectness of the facts stated in the Financial Statements and Declaration by the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company regarding unmodified opinion of the statutory auditor. Read less.. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March 2024 prepared in accordance with revised Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 together with Auditors Report and CFO Certificate and declaration by MD and CFO. Read less.. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS STANDALONE AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024 TOGETHER WITH AUDITOR REPORT AND CFO CERTIFCATE AND DECLARATION FROM MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CFO FOR THE YEAR AND QUARTER ENDING 31ST MARCH 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

APPOINTMENT OF RONIKA DHALL AS COMPANY SECRETARY CUM COMPLIANCE OFFICER MEMBERSHIP NO A39463 W.E.F 1st MAY 2024

