|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|25 Jun 2024
|15 Aug 2024
|25 Aug 2024
|The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from Monday, 1st July, 2024 onwards upto 72 hours after conclusion of board meeting. Furthermore, the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 22nd August 2024 (Thursday), the trading window shall remain closed from 15th August 2024 untill 25th August 2024.
