Fenoplast Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.36
27.67
27.07
25.82
Net Worth
29.96
32.27
31.67
30.42
Minority Interest
Debt
67.3
68.83
62.67
69.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.51
3.04
2.68
4.18
Total Liabilities
101.77
104.14
97.02
103.73
Fixed Assets
30.92
30.41
28.73
28.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.27
0.43
0.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.51
1.12
1
2.37
Networking Capital
66.72
70.69
63.13
68.7
Inventories
59.86
65.28
55.72
48.06
Inventory Days
85.68
78.12
Sundry Debtors
36.51
47.36
75.98
77.24
Debtor Days
116.83
125.55
Other Current Assets
8.17
6.93
7.16
9.73
Sundry Creditors
-24.93
-34.84
-59
-54.26
Creditor Days
90.72
88.2
Other Current Liabilities
-12.89
-14.04
-16.73
-12.07
Cash
1.36
1.63
3.71
3.62
Total Assets
101.76
104.12
97
103.74
