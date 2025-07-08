SectorPlastic products
Open₹13.04
Prev. Close₹12.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹13.04
Day's Low₹13.04
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹65.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.36
27.67
27.07
25.82
Net Worth
29.96
32.27
31.67
30.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
237.36
224.53
223.35
237.3
yoy growth (%)
5.71
0.53
-5.87
8.54
Raw materials
-183
-166.14
-166.03
-178.56
As % of sales
77.09
73.99
74.33
75.24
Employee costs
-13.96
-11.09
-11.85
-11.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.55
0.82
0.96
2.37
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.96
-2.05
-2.1
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.18
-0.34
-0.59
Working capital
0.8
-1.14
3.3
1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.71
0.53
-5.87
8.54
Op profit growth
-43.15
-1.39
0.84
188.59
EBIT growth
2.58
-1.98
-0.71
7.32
Net profit growth
248.19
2.1
-64.94
5.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,197
|62.04
|53,313.18
|261.63
|0.81
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,489
|70.64
|39,999.71
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
206.8
|28.21
|12,831.46
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,230.45
|92.78
|10,903.9
|33.48
|0.13
|420.55
|184.26
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
434.9
|56.63
|9,869.15
|50.03
|0.57
|712.33
|83.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
H Narsaiah
Managing Director
H Kishen
Whole-time Director
H Krishna Kumar
Chairman
P Niroop
Company Secretary
Amulya Dasari
Whole-time Director
H Sanjay Kumar
Independent Director
Batul Alladin Arif
Additional Director
Jitender Singh Kanwar
306-308 Chenoy Trade Centre,
Parklane,
Telangana - 500003
Tel: 91-40-27840322
Website: http://www.fenoplast.com
Email: info@fenoplast.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Incorporated by H Kishan and K Seshagiri Rao as a private limited company in 1975, Fenoplast was converted into a public company in Aug.94. Initially, the company started its operations in 1977 by set...
Read More
