13.04
(4.99%)
Aug 2, 2021|02:12:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.04
  • Day's High13.04
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.42
  • Day's Low13.04
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fenoplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

13.04

Prev. Close

12.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

13.04

Day's Low

13.04

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

65.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fenoplast Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fenoplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fenoplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.78%

Non-Promoter- 39.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fenoplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.36

27.67

27.07

25.82

Net Worth

29.96

32.27

31.67

30.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

237.36

224.53

223.35

237.3

yoy growth (%)

5.71

0.53

-5.87

8.54

Raw materials

-183

-166.14

-166.03

-178.56

As % of sales

77.09

73.99

74.33

75.24

Employee costs

-13.96

-11.09

-11.85

-11.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.55

0.82

0.96

2.37

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.96

-2.05

-2.1

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.18

-0.34

-0.59

Working capital

0.8

-1.14

3.3

1.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.71

0.53

-5.87

8.54

Op profit growth

-43.15

-1.39

0.84

188.59

EBIT growth

2.58

-1.98

-0.71

7.32

Net profit growth

248.19

2.1

-64.94

5.37

No Record Found

Fenoplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,197

62.0453,313.18261.630.813,027.07392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,489

70.6439,999.711900.251,542.3133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

206.8

28.2112,831.46150.261.731,171.8196.35

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,230.45

92.7810,903.933.480.13420.55184.26

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

434.9

56.639,869.1550.030.57712.3383.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fenoplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

H Narsaiah

Managing Director

H Kishen

Whole-time Director

H Krishna Kumar

Chairman

P Niroop

Company Secretary

Amulya Dasari

Whole-time Director

H Sanjay Kumar

Independent Director

Batul Alladin Arif

Additional Director

Jitender Singh Kanwar

Registered Office

306-308 Chenoy Trade Centre,

Parklane,

Telangana - 500003

Tel: 91-40-27840322

Website: http://www.fenoplast.com

Email: info@fenoplast.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Incorporated by H Kishan and K Seshagiri Rao as a private limited company in 1975, Fenoplast was converted into a public company in Aug.94. Initially, the company started its operations in 1977 by set...
Reports by Fenoplast Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Fenoplast Ltd share price today?

The Fenoplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fenoplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fenoplast Ltd is ₹6.00 Cr. as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fenoplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fenoplast Ltd is 0 and 0.20 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fenoplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fenoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fenoplast Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the CAGR of Fenoplast Ltd?

Fenoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.32%, 3 Years at -43.37%, 1 Year at -33.13%, 6 Month at -13.07%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at -0.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fenoplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fenoplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.21 %

