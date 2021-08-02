iifl-logo
Fenoplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.04
(4.99%)
Aug 2, 2021|02:12:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.55

0.82

0.96

2.37

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.96

-2.05

-2.1

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.18

-0.34

-0.59

Working capital

0.8

-1.14

3.3

1.56

Other operating items

Operating

1.32

-2.47

1.86

1.23

Capital expenditure

2.21

-16.15

0.73

3.23

Free cash flow

3.53

-18.62

2.6

4.46

Equity raised

50.67

57.2

63.17

60.64

Investing

0.01

0.07

0

0.32

Financing

2.74

15.11

5.43

3.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.96

53.76

71.21

68.82

