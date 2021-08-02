Fenoplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.55
0.82
0.96
2.37
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.96
-2.05
-2.1
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.18
-0.34
-0.59
Working capital
0.8
-1.14
3.3
1.56
Other operating items
Operating
1.32
-2.47
1.86
1.23
Capital expenditure
2.21
-16.15
0.73
3.23
Free cash flow
3.53
-18.62
2.6
4.46
Equity raised
50.67
57.2
63.17
60.64
Investing
0.01
0.07
0
0.32
Financing
2.74
15.11
5.43
3.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.96
53.76
71.21
68.82
