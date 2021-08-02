Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
237.36
224.53
223.35
237.3
yoy growth (%)
5.71
0.53
-5.87
8.54
Raw materials
-183
-166.14
-166.03
-178.56
As % of sales
77.09
73.99
74.33
75.24
Employee costs
-13.96
-11.09
-11.85
-11.54
As % of sales
5.88
4.93
5.3
4.86
Other costs
-29.87
-28.8
-26.7
-28.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.58
12.82
11.95
12.04
Operating profit
10.51
18.49
18.75
18.6
OPM
4.42
8.23
8.39
7.83
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.96
-2.05
-2.1
Interest expense
-14.88
-16.18
-16.37
-15.09
Other income
8.61
0.47
0.64
0.97
Profit before tax
2.55
0.82
0.96
2.37
Taxes
-0.34
-0.18
-0.34
-0.59
Tax rate
-13.34
-22.51
-35.51
-25.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.21
0.63
0.62
1.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.21
0.63
0.62
1.77
yoy growth (%)
248.19
2.1
-64.94
5.37
NPM
0.93
0.28
0.27
0.74
