Fenoplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Aug 2, 2021|02:12:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

237.36

224.53

223.35

237.3

yoy growth (%)

5.71

0.53

-5.87

8.54

Raw materials

-183

-166.14

-166.03

-178.56

As % of sales

77.09

73.99

74.33

75.24

Employee costs

-13.96

-11.09

-11.85

-11.54

As % of sales

5.88

4.93

5.3

4.86

Other costs

-29.87

-28.8

-26.7

-28.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.58

12.82

11.95

12.04

Operating profit

10.51

18.49

18.75

18.6

OPM

4.42

8.23

8.39

7.83

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.96

-2.05

-2.1

Interest expense

-14.88

-16.18

-16.37

-15.09

Other income

8.61

0.47

0.64

0.97

Profit before tax

2.55

0.82

0.96

2.37

Taxes

-0.34

-0.18

-0.34

-0.59

Tax rate

-13.34

-22.51

-35.51

-25.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.21

0.63

0.62

1.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.21

0.63

0.62

1.77

yoy growth (%)

248.19

2.1

-64.94

5.37

NPM

0.93

0.28

0.27

0.74

