Fenoplast Ltd Summary

Incorporated by H Kishan and K Seshagiri Rao as a private limited company in 1975, Fenoplast was converted into a public company in Aug.94. Initially, the company started its operations in 1977 by setting up a PVC leather cloth unit with an installed capacity of 30 lac sq mtr pa at Patancheru, Andhra Pradesh. The success of its first unit encouraged the company to set up a second unit in 1983 at Nandigaon (Medak district) with an installed capaity of 30 lac mtr pa of PVC leather cloth at a project cost of Rs 121 lac. The company is presently engaged in the manufacture of PVC leather cloth with an installed capacity of 60 lac sq mtr pa and PVC calendered film with an installed capacity of 5000 TPA.The company received awards as the second best exporter in the PVC leather cloth Industry for two consecutive years in 1991-92 and 1992-93 from the Plastic and Linoleum Export Council (PLEXOCIL). In 1991-92, the company under the diversification programme, took up the manufacture of 5000-tpa PVC calender film which was part financed through a public issue in Oct.94. Commercial production commenced in Aug.93.