First Fintec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.68
-5.6
-4.78
0.2
Depreciation
-3.34
-4.59
-4.48
-1.22
Tax paid
0.29
0.21
-0.09
-0.08
Working capital
-0.06
-3.98
-11.86
-3.42
Other operating items
Operating
-6.79
-13.95
-21.22
-4.51
Capital expenditure
0
-8.47
-0.1
4.83
Free cash flow
-6.79
-22.42
-21.33
0.31
Equity raised
10.94
25.56
38.28
40.43
Investing
-0.13
-1.65
0
-0.01
Financing
0.91
-0.24
1.12
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.93
1.25
18.06
40.74
