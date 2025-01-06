iifl-logo-icon 1
First Fintec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

First Fintec FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.68

-5.6

-4.78

0.2

Depreciation

-3.34

-4.59

-4.48

-1.22

Tax paid

0.29

0.21

-0.09

-0.08

Working capital

-0.06

-3.98

-11.86

-3.42

Other operating items

Operating

-6.79

-13.95

-21.22

-4.51

Capital expenditure

0

-8.47

-0.1

4.83

Free cash flow

-6.79

-22.42

-21.33

0.31

Equity raised

10.94

25.56

38.28

40.43

Investing

-0.13

-1.65

0

-0.01

Financing

0.91

-0.24

1.12

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.93

1.25

18.06

40.74

