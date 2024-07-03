First Fintec Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
19.23
19.88
16.18
14.41
13.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.23
19.88
16.18
14.41
13.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
19.23
19.88
16.18
14.41
13.47
Total Expenditure
15.65
12.56
10.48
9.38
10.64
PBIDT
3.58
7.32
5.7
5.03
2.83
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.58
7.32
5.7
5.03
2.83
Depreciation
0.34
0.63
0.21
0.16
0.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.24
6.69
5.49
4.87
2.67
Minority Interest After NP
1.59
3.28
2.69
2.39
1.31
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.65
3.41
2.8
2.48
1.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.65
3.41
2.8
2.48
1.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.82
1.7
2.74
1.27
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.01
20.01
20.01
19.15
19.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,65,10,603
1,65,03,603
1,65,03,603
1,65,05,732
1,65,31,228
Public Shareholding (%)
82.51
82.47
82.47
86.19
86.33
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
35,00,416
35,07,416
35,07,416
26,43,567
26,18,071
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
17.49
17.53
17.53
13.81
13.67
PBIDTM(%)
18.61
36.82
35.22
34.9
21
PBDTM(%)
18.61
36.82
35.22
34.9
21
PATM(%)
16.84
33.65
33.93
33.79
19.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.