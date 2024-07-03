iifl-logo-icon 1
First Fintec Ltd Quarterly Results

10.5
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Sept-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

19.23

19.88

16.18

14.41

13.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.23

19.88

16.18

14.41

13.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

19.23

19.88

16.18

14.41

13.47

Total Expenditure

15.65

12.56

10.48

9.38

10.64

PBIDT

3.58

7.32

5.7

5.03

2.83

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.58

7.32

5.7

5.03

2.83

Depreciation

0.34

0.63

0.21

0.16

0.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.24

6.69

5.49

4.87

2.67

Minority Interest After NP

1.59

3.28

2.69

2.39

1.31

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.65

3.41

2.8

2.48

1.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.65

3.41

2.8

2.48

1.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.82

1.7

2.74

1.27

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.01

20.01

20.01

19.15

19.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,65,10,603

1,65,03,603

1,65,03,603

1,65,05,732

1,65,31,228

Public Shareholding (%)

82.51

82.47

82.47

86.19

86.33

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

35,00,416

35,07,416

35,07,416

26,43,567

26,18,071

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

17.49

17.53

17.53

13.81

13.67

PBIDTM(%)

18.61

36.82

35.22

34.9

21

PBDTM(%)

18.61

36.82

35.22

34.9

21

PATM(%)

16.84

33.65

33.93

33.79

19.82

