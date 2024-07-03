iifl-logo-icon 1
First Fintec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.3
(-1.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

55.29

24.22

30.76

12.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.29

24.22

30.76

12.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

55.29

24.22

30.76

12.75

Total Expenditure

38.7

19.05

22.64

9.06

PBIDT

16.59

5.17

8.1

3.69

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

16.59

5.17

8.1

3.69

Depreciation

1.17

0.49

0.46

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

15.4

4.67

7.63

3.55

Minority Interest After NP

7.55

3.27

3.74

1.74

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.86

1.39

3.9

1.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.86

1.39

3.9

1.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.93

0.07

0.2

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.01

19.14

19.14

19.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,65,10,603

1,65,31,228

16,62,84,288

16,45,05,280

Public Shareholding (%)

82.51

86.33

86.44

86.55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

35,00,416

26,18,071

2,62,53,230

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

17.48

13.67

13.73

0

PBIDTM(%)

30

21.33

26.36

28.94

PBDTM(%)

30

21.33

26.36

28.94

PATM(%)

27.87

19.31

24.83

27.92

