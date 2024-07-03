First Fintec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
55.29
24.22
30.76
12.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.29
24.22
30.76
12.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
55.29
24.22
30.76
12.75
Total Expenditure
38.7
19.05
22.64
9.06
PBIDT
16.59
5.17
8.1
3.69
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
16.59
5.17
8.1
3.69
Depreciation
1.17
0.49
0.46
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
15.4
4.67
7.63
3.55
Minority Interest After NP
7.55
3.27
3.74
1.74
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.86
1.39
3.9
1.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.86
1.39
3.9
1.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.93
0.07
0.2
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.01
19.14
19.14
19.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,65,10,603
1,65,31,228
16,62,84,288
16,45,05,280
Public Shareholding (%)
82.51
86.33
86.44
86.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
35,00,416
26,18,071
2,62,53,230
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
17.48
13.67
13.73
0
PBIDTM(%)
30
21.33
26.36
28.94
PBDTM(%)
30
21.33
26.36
28.94
PATM(%)
27.87
19.31
24.83
27.92
