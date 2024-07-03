Summary

First Fintec Ltd (Formerly known as IQMS Software Limited) was incorporated on 3rd March, 2000 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 13th March 2000. In the year 2000, the Company went in for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).The Company is a Web-enabled Software Solution Provider with a primary focus on the Application Service Provision Model. Its expertise is largely in Internet Technologies, and the main goal of the company is to be Application Service Providers of generic MIS systems targeting SMEs at a global level.The Company was into development and implementation of software under the enterprise resource planning (also know as ERP) and in the course had taken up ERP consulting and development of proprietary application software for the implementation of ERP. Though the business of ERP kick started well, but due to the recession in USA during 2001 and 2003, the consulting business of the Company got affected. Subsequent to which the product development business was also affected. Thereafter, the Company went into the stage of Cash Flow crisis and on course non maintenance of staff and developers and all the projects remained unattended and unfurnished. The promoters and directors could not find any good scheme to revamp the organization and bring back the Company from the situation that it was in between 2003 and 2007. The Company in the financial year 2007-08, with the help of Strategic Investors and Restructuring

