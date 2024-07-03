SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.71
Prev. Close₹10.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹10.71
Day's Low₹10.71
52 Week's High₹11.74
52 Week's Low₹5.07
Book Value₹10.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.25
0.44
2.09
5.47
Net Worth
10.65
10.84
12.49
15.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.62
0.12
1.33
10
yoy growth (%)
384.37
-90.26
-86.69
-32.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.45
-0.47
-0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.68
-5.6
-4.78
0.2
Depreciation
-3.34
-4.59
-4.48
-1.22
Tax paid
0.29
0.21
-0.09
-0.08
Working capital
-0.06
-3.98
-11.86
-3.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
384.37
-90.26
-86.69
-32.69
Op profit growth
-58.53
94
-152.62
41.46
EBIT growth
-34.2
17.73
-1,955.94
-17.77
Net profit growth
-51.93
44.06
-4,139.68
4.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
48.31
41.81
21.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.31
41.81
21.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.52
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
P Sailesh
Non Executive Director
Leena Vivek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alka Kirpalani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Abhishek Kotulkar
Executive Director & CEO
V.S.R.Sastry
Summary
First Fintec Ltd (Formerly known as IQMS Software Limited) was incorporated on 3rd March, 2000 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 13th March 2000. In the year 2000, the Company went in for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).The Company is a Web-enabled Software Solution Provider with a primary focus on the Application Service Provision Model. Its expertise is largely in Internet Technologies, and the main goal of the company is to be Application Service Providers of generic MIS systems targeting SMEs at a global level.The Company was into development and implementation of software under the enterprise resource planning (also know as ERP) and in the course had taken up ERP consulting and development of proprietary application software for the implementation of ERP. Though the business of ERP kick started well, but due to the recession in USA during 2001 and 2003, the consulting business of the Company got affected. Subsequent to which the product development business was also affected. Thereafter, the Company went into the stage of Cash Flow crisis and on course non maintenance of staff and developers and all the projects remained unattended and unfurnished. The promoters and directors could not find any good scheme to revamp the organization and bring back the Company from the situation that it was in between 2003 and 2007. The Company in the financial year 2007-08, with the help of Strategic Investors and Restructuring
The First Fintec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of First Fintec Ltd is ₹11.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of First Fintec Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a First Fintec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of First Fintec Ltd is ₹5.07 and ₹11.74 as of 03 Jan ‘25
First Fintec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.64%, 3 Years at 21.17%, 1 Year at 50.63%, 6 Month at 20.20%, 3 Month at 55.44% and 1 Month at -4.46%.
