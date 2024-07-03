iifl-logo-icon 1
First Fintec Ltd Share Price

10.71
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.71
  • Day's High10.71
  • 52 Wk High11.74
  • Prev. Close10.71
  • Day's Low10.71
  • 52 Wk Low 5.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

First Fintec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

10.71

Prev. Close

10.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

10.71

Day's Low

10.71

52 Week's High

11.74

52 Week's Low

5.07

Book Value

10.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

First Fintec Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

First Fintec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

First Fintec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.40%

Non-Promoter- 52.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

First Fintec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.25

0.44

2.09

5.47

Net Worth

10.65

10.84

12.49

15.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.62

0.12

1.33

10

yoy growth (%)

384.37

-90.26

-86.69

-32.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.45

-0.47

-0.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.68

-5.6

-4.78

0.2

Depreciation

-3.34

-4.59

-4.48

-1.22

Tax paid

0.29

0.21

-0.09

-0.08

Working capital

-0.06

-3.98

-11.86

-3.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

384.37

-90.26

-86.69

-32.69

Op profit growth

-58.53

94

-152.62

41.46

EBIT growth

-34.2

17.73

-1,955.94

-17.77

Net profit growth

-51.93

44.06

-4,139.68

4.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

48.31

41.81

21.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.31

41.81

21.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.52

0

View Annually Results

First Fintec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT First Fintec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

P Sailesh

Non Executive Director

Leena Vivek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alka Kirpalani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Abhishek Kotulkar

Executive Director & CEO

V.S.R.Sastry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by First Fintec Ltd

Summary

First Fintec Ltd (Formerly known as IQMS Software Limited) was incorporated on 3rd March, 2000 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on 13th March 2000. In the year 2000, the Company went in for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).The Company is a Web-enabled Software Solution Provider with a primary focus on the Application Service Provision Model. Its expertise is largely in Internet Technologies, and the main goal of the company is to be Application Service Providers of generic MIS systems targeting SMEs at a global level.The Company was into development and implementation of software under the enterprise resource planning (also know as ERP) and in the course had taken up ERP consulting and development of proprietary application software for the implementation of ERP. Though the business of ERP kick started well, but due to the recession in USA during 2001 and 2003, the consulting business of the Company got affected. Subsequent to which the product development business was also affected. Thereafter, the Company went into the stage of Cash Flow crisis and on course non maintenance of staff and developers and all the projects remained unattended and unfurnished. The promoters and directors could not find any good scheme to revamp the organization and bring back the Company from the situation that it was in between 2003 and 2007. The Company in the financial year 2007-08, with the help of Strategic Investors and Restructuring
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the First Fintec Ltd share price today?

The First Fintec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of First Fintec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of First Fintec Ltd is ₹11.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of First Fintec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of First Fintec Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of First Fintec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a First Fintec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of First Fintec Ltd is ₹5.07 and ₹11.74 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of First Fintec Ltd?

First Fintec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.64%, 3 Years at 21.17%, 1 Year at 50.63%, 6 Month at 20.20%, 3 Month at 55.44% and 1 Month at -4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of First Fintec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of First Fintec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.60 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

