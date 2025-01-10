To the Members of First Fintec Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of First Fintec Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the matter so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Recognition, measurement, estimation, presentation and disclosures in view of adoption of new Ind AS 115 on Revenue from contracts with Customers. We assessed the Companys internal process for adoption and evaluating the impact of new Ind AS. Our audit approach comprised of design and testing of effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, which was as follows: The application of the new Ind AS 115 from current year involves certain key judgments, estimation, identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price, measurement of revenue recognition and disclosures including presentations of balances in the financial statements. ? Evaluated the process of implementation of the new Ind AS on revenue recognition and effectiveness of controls over the preparation of information that is designed to ensure completeness and accuracy. Revenue Recognition: Refer Notes 3 to the Financial Statements ? Selected a sample of existing continuing contracts and new contracts, and tested the operative effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determinations of transaction price and procedures, verified that adequate accounting being followed, and accounted for in respect of onerous contracts. ? Tested the relevant information, accounting systems and change relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue and presentation of contract balances and trade receivables in accordance with the Ind AS. Verified that the adequate disclosure has been made in respect of revenue from contracts with customers, contract assets (unbilled revenue) and contract liabilities (unearned revenue), etc. ? Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenue including the consideration of comparisons of the financial information, population, relationship and applying concept of materiality in assessing the basis of revenue recognition. 2 Impact of Covid 19 Since the massive spike in COVID-19 cases and the consequent lockdown has hit the business operations and it may have an impact on the financial performance and business operations of the Company. These unprecedented times that the Company is going through on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, statewide restrictions etc. has substantially disrupted its business. However, the Company is con dent to sail through this crisis smoothly. The Company is hoping that its business operations will resume as soon as COVID- 19 situation improves in our country and globally. The Company foresee large scale contraction in demand which could result in significant down-sizing of its employee base rendering the physical infrastructure redundant. 3 Recognition, measurement, estimation, presentation and disclosures in view of adoption of Ind AS 38 on Intangible assets. Intangible assets purchased including acquired in business combination, are measured at cost as at the date of acquisition, as applicable, less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment if any. Intangible assets consist of Goodwill: Goodwill represents the cost of acquired business as established at the date of acquisition of the business in excess of the acquirers interest in the net fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities less accumulated impairment losses if any. Goodwill is tested for impairment annually or when events or circumstances indicate that the implied fair value of goodwill is less than its carrying amount. The management of the company has not measured the useful life of the Intangible Asset i.e.., Goodwill during the year and consequently no amortization has been made. Therefore, the carrying cost of the Goodwill continues to be the same and we are unable to quantify the amortization amount hence.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management report and Chairmans statement but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or tofficease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company tofficease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 , ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as its appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; as such the question of commenting on disclosing impact of any such litigation in its Standalone Financial Statements does not arise;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; There was no amount due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

? or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause a) and b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with the Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies Accounts Rule 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

O. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For JMT & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 104164W) Arun S Jain Partner Membership No. 043161 Place: Mumbai UDIN : 24043161BKFEPR1712 Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure A:

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date.)

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date.

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible asset.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, our reporting on holding of the title deeds of immovable properties is not required as the Company does not own any immovable property.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory of the Company held during the year by the Company consisted of shares and securities which have been physically veri ed by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate of inventory. The Company did not have any inventories during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutes on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b)of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii) As at the year end, there are no outstanding loans granted by the Company to parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. As there are no outstanding loans as of March 31, 2024. Paragraph 3(iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are considered inapplicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to loans, investments and guarantees and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits to which provisions of section 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act are applicable.

vi) We have broadly reviewed books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Employees State Insurance, Provident Fund, Professional Tax, Income Tax, Goods And Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other statutory dues with appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Taxes, Wealth Tax Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of dispute. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institutions and banks during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, primafacie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary company and therefore the provisions of Para ix (e) & ix(f) are not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the Company.

xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) Company is not covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the Company. Therefore, the Company is not required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. xviii) The Company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well as in immediately preceding financial year.

xix) There has been no resignation of previous statutory auditors during the year.

xx) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B:

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of First Fintec Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the unit has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.