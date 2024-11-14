Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

First Fintec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half yearly ended September 30th 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer/Authorised Signatory Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For First Fintec Limited Authorised Signatory/ Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

First Fintec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Designate One of the Directors as Chairman of the Company as per the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). 2. To Consider and Designate One of the Directors as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company as per the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). 3. To Discuss and Approve the Terms and Conditions of the Appointment including Remuneration if applicable subject to the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. 4. To Authorize the Filing of Necessary Forms and Resolutions with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). 5. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Please take the above into your consideration. Yours faithfully For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer / Authorised Signatory Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer/ Authorised Signatory (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 9/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

First Fintec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Please find attachment. Regards For First Fintec Limited Authorised Signatory/ Compliance Officer First Fintec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, In continuation with our letter dated August 20th, 2024 regarding intimation of date of Board Meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held on today, August 27th, 2024 to approve the items/matters as outlined in the said board meeting intimation, we hereby inform you that due to some technical reasons, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of First Fintec Limited (the Company) has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, August 30th, 2024. You are requested to take the same on your record. For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer / Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer/ Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

First Fintec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Please find the attachment. Regards For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer/Authorised Signatory Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer / Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 11 May 2024

First Fintec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Please find the attachment. Regards For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer/ Authorised Signatory Dear Sir, Please find the attachment. Regards, For First Fintec Limited Compliance Officer/ Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024