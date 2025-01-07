iifl-logo-icon 1
First Fintec Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.5
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.62

0.12

1.33

10

yoy growth (%)

384.37

-90.26

-86.69

-32.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.45

-0.47

-0.78

As % of sales

53.44

351.82

35.48

7.79

Other costs

-0.76

-0.81

-1.44

-8.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

121.62

625.06

108.52

81.07

Operating profit

-0.47

-1.13

-0.58

1.11

OPM

-75.06

-876.88

-44.01

11.12

Depreciation

-3.34

-4.59

-4.48

-1.22

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

0.14

0.14

0.32

0.36

Profit before tax

-3.68

-5.6

-4.78

0.2

Taxes

0.29

0.21

-0.09

-0.08

Tax rate

-7.93

-3.9

2.05

-39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.39

-5.38

-4.88

0.12

Exceptional items

0

-1.65

0

0

Net profit

-3.38

-7.03

-4.88

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-51.93

44.06

-4,139.68

4.96

NPM

-538.54

-5,426.97

-366.78

1.2

