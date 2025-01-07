Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.62
0.12
1.33
10
yoy growth (%)
384.37
-90.26
-86.69
-32.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.45
-0.47
-0.78
As % of sales
53.44
351.82
35.48
7.79
Other costs
-0.76
-0.81
-1.44
-8.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
121.62
625.06
108.52
81.07
Operating profit
-0.47
-1.13
-0.58
1.11
OPM
-75.06
-876.88
-44.01
11.12
Depreciation
-3.34
-4.59
-4.48
-1.22
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
0.14
0.14
0.32
0.36
Profit before tax
-3.68
-5.6
-4.78
0.2
Taxes
0.29
0.21
-0.09
-0.08
Tax rate
-7.93
-3.9
2.05
-39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.39
-5.38
-4.88
0.12
Exceptional items
0
-1.65
0
0
Net profit
-3.38
-7.03
-4.88
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-51.93
44.06
-4,139.68
4.96
NPM
-538.54
-5,426.97
-366.78
1.2
