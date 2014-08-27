Flawless Diamond India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
16.68
16.68
16.68
16.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.62
77.35
77
78.96
Net Worth
93.3
94.03
93.68
95.64
Minority Interest
Debt
61.32
61.47
56.65
61.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.08
0.11
0.15
Total Liabilities
154.68
155.58
150.44
156.91
Fixed Assets
1.58
1.87
2.23
2.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.13
0.86
0
0
Networking Capital
151.89
152.72
146.94
149.43
Inventories
0.19
0.19
31.63
33.08
Inventory Days
0
1.2
34.83
Sundry Debtors
267.2
261.65
219.73
299.76
Debtor Days
0
1,653.48
241.97
Other Current Assets
0.63
1.18
5.51
6.78
Sundry Creditors
-115.6
-109.79
-109.42
-186.23
Creditor Days
0
693.81
120.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.53
-0.5
-0.51
-3.95
Cash
0.08
0.13
1.27
4.9
Total Assets
154.68
155.58
150.44
156.91
