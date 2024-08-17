Flawless Diamond India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2009
Gross Sales
25.43
30.84
183.93
150.82
132.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.43
30.84
183.93
150.82
132.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.01
0.07
0.08
0.06
Total Income
25.46
30.85
184
150.9
132.26
Total Expenditure
28.72
32.11
178.76
144.25
124.37
PBIDT
-3.26
-1.26
5.24
6.65
7.89
Interest
1.51
2.29
2.3
1.48
2.34
PBDT
-4.77
-3.55
2.94
5.17
5.55
Depreciation
0.11
0.09
0.11
0.11
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.88
-3.64
2.83
5.06
5.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.88
-3.64
2.83
5.06
5.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.88
-3.64
2.83
5.06
5.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.17
3.03
3.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.68
16.68
16.68
16.68
16.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
12,31,60,344
12,31,60,344
12,31,59,344
1,31,07,013
0
Public Shareholding (%)
73.85
73.85
73.85
78.59
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,36,20,656
4,36,20,656
4,36,20,656
35,70,987
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26.15
26.15
26.15
21.41
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.81
-4.08
2.84
4.4
5.96
PBDTM(%)
-18.75
-11.51
1.59
3.42
4.19
PATM(%)
-19.18
-11.8
1.53
3.35
4.11
