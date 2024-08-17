iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Flawless Diamond India Ltd Quarterly Results

0.21
(-4.55%)
Aug 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Dec-2010Sept-2010Sept-2009Jun-2009

Gross Sales

25.43

30.84

183.93

150.82

132.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.43

30.84

183.93

150.82

132.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.01

0.07

0.08

0.06

Total Income

25.46

30.85

184

150.9

132.26

Total Expenditure

28.72

32.11

178.76

144.25

124.37

PBIDT

-3.26

-1.26

5.24

6.65

7.89

Interest

1.51

2.29

2.3

1.48

2.34

PBDT

-4.77

-3.55

2.94

5.17

5.55

Depreciation

0.11

0.09

0.11

0.11

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.88

-3.64

2.83

5.06

5.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.88

-3.64

2.83

5.06

5.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.88

-3.64

2.83

5.06

5.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.17

3.03

3.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.68

16.68

16.68

16.68

16.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

12,31,60,344

12,31,60,344

12,31,59,344

1,31,07,013

0

Public Shareholding (%)

73.85

73.85

73.85

78.59

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,36,20,656

4,36,20,656

4,36,20,656

35,70,987

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

26.15

26.15

26.15

21.41

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.81

-4.08

2.84

4.4

5.96

PBDTM(%)

-18.75

-11.51

1.59

3.42

4.19

PATM(%)

-19.18

-11.8

1.53

3.35

4.11

Flawless Diamond India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Flawless Diamond India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.