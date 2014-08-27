Flawless Diamond India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.92
-0.91
-1.96
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.35
-0.43
Tax paid
0.19
0.89
0.01
Working capital
-0.87
4.63
Other operating items
Operating
-1.89
4.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.89
4.25
Equity raised
154.69
154
Investing
0
0
Financing
-0.06
4.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
152.73
163.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.