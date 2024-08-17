iifl-logo-icon 1
Flawless Diamond India Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.21
(-4.55%)
Aug 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009

Gross Sales

56.27

335.72

346.7

283.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.27

335.72

346.7

283.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.14

0.18

0.14

Total Income

56.31

335.85

346.88

283.16

Total Expenditure

60.81

324.98

334.91

268.61

PBIDT

-4.5

10.88

11.97

14.53

Interest

3.8

4.09

3.88

3.81

PBDT

-8.31

6.78

8.09

10.72

Depreciation

0.2

0.2

0.25

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

3.64

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.52

6.57

4.19

10.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.52

6.57

4.19

10.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.52

6.57

4.19

10.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.38

2.51

6.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.68

16.68

16.68

16.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

12,31,60,344

12,31,59,344

12,31,59,344

1,31,07,013

Public Shareholding (%)

73.84

73.84

73.84

78.58

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,36,20,656

4,36,20,656

4,36,20,656

35,70,987

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

26.14

26.14

26.14

21.4

PBIDTM(%)

-7.99

3.24

3.45

5.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-15.14

1.95

1.21

3.7

