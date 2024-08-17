Flawless Diamond India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
56.27
335.72
346.7
283.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.27
335.72
346.7
283.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.14
0.18
0.14
Total Income
56.31
335.85
346.88
283.16
Total Expenditure
60.81
324.98
334.91
268.61
PBIDT
-4.5
10.88
11.97
14.53
Interest
3.8
4.09
3.88
3.81
PBDT
-8.31
6.78
8.09
10.72
Depreciation
0.2
0.2
0.25
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
3.64
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.52
6.57
4.19
10.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.52
6.57
4.19
10.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.52
6.57
4.19
10.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.38
2.51
6.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.68
16.68
16.68
16.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
12,31,60,344
12,31,59,344
12,31,59,344
1,31,07,013
Public Shareholding (%)
73.84
73.84
73.84
78.58
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,36,20,656
4,36,20,656
4,36,20,656
35,70,987
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26.14
26.14
26.14
21.4
PBIDTM(%)
-7.99
3.24
3.45
5.13
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-15.14
1.95
1.21
3.7
