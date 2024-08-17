Summary

Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of exporting, importing and manufacturing diamonds and jewellery. They offer cut and polished diamonds, rough diamonds, gold, and jewellery products. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has its own Jewellery and Diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand. The company has its own R&D and also has well-trained Designer Jewellers, where the company has more than 10,000 Jewellery Designs. They exports and imports to USA, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Belgium, Hong Kong and other countries etc.Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989. In April 1992, the company started commercial production. During the year 1995-96, the company diversified their activities for manufacturing of gold & diamond jewellery under the brand name Finesse Fine Jewellery and started commercial production.During the year 2006-07, the company ventured into chain business of Designer Jewellery and opened retail showrooms under the brand name AUM. They also set up Jewellery and diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand where the diamond cutting and jewellery manufacturing facilities is carried out to facilitate the companys retail business and to provide the benefits of in-house research and development in the upgraded designs.During the year 2007-08, the company opened 16 showrooms to have the AUM BRAND presence across the pan India. The company has launched new series of Designer

