SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.21
Prev. Close₹0.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹0.21
Day's Low₹0.21
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
16.68
16.68
16.68
16.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.62
77.35
77
78.96
Net Worth
93.3
94.03
93.68
95.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
57.75
331.44
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.57
Raw materials
0
-58.18
-326.71
As % of sales
0
100.73
98.57
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.15
-0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.92
-0.91
-1.96
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.35
-0.43
Tax paid
0.19
0.89
0.01
Working capital
-0.87
4.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-82.57
Op profit growth
-94.94
-402.87
EBIT growth
-23.52
78.32
Net profit growth
-308.96
-117.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
391.98
629.71
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
391.98
629.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Kamal U Jain
Managing Director, CEO & CFO
Bhawar U Jain
Independent Director
Deepak K Parekh
Director
RAjiv Kamdar
Independent Director
Ashok Chheda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Flawless Diamond India Ltd
Summary
Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of exporting, importing and manufacturing diamonds and jewellery. They offer cut and polished diamonds, rough diamonds, gold, and jewellery products. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has its own Jewellery and Diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand. The company has its own R&D and also has well-trained Designer Jewellers, where the company has more than 10,000 Jewellery Designs. They exports and imports to USA, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Belgium, Hong Kong and other countries etc.Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989. In April 1992, the company started commercial production. During the year 1995-96, the company diversified their activities for manufacturing of gold & diamond jewellery under the brand name Finesse Fine Jewellery and started commercial production.During the year 2006-07, the company ventured into chain business of Designer Jewellery and opened retail showrooms under the brand name AUM. They also set up Jewellery and diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand where the diamond cutting and jewellery manufacturing facilities is carried out to facilitate the companys retail business and to provide the benefits of in-house research and development in the upgraded designs.During the year 2007-08, the company opened 16 showrooms to have the AUM BRAND presence across the pan India. The company has launched new series of Designer
