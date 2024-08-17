iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Flawless Diamond India Ltd Share Price

0.21
(-4.55%)
Aug 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Flawless Diamond India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.21

Prev. Close

0.22

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

0.21

Day's Low

0.21

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Flawless Diamond India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:28 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Flawless Diamond India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

16.68

16.68

16.68

16.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.62

77.35

77

78.96

Net Worth

93.3

94.03

93.68

95.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

57.75

331.44

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.57

Raw materials

0

-58.18

-326.71

As % of sales

0

100.73

98.57

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.92

-0.91

-1.96

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.35

-0.43

Tax paid

0.19

0.89

0.01

Working capital

-0.87

4.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-82.57

Op profit growth

-94.94

-402.87

EBIT growth

-23.52

78.32

Net profit growth

-308.96

-117.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

391.98

629.71

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

391.98

629.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.31

View Annually Results

Flawless Diamond India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Flawless Diamond India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Kamal U Jain

Managing Director, CEO & CFO

Bhawar U Jain

Independent Director

Deepak K Parekh

Director

RAjiv Kamdar

Independent Director

Ashok Chheda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flawless Diamond India Ltd

Summary

Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of exporting, importing and manufacturing diamonds and jewellery. They offer cut and polished diamonds, rough diamonds, gold, and jewellery products. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has its own Jewellery and Diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand. The company has its own R&D and also has well-trained Designer Jewellers, where the company has more than 10,000 Jewellery Designs. They exports and imports to USA, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Belgium, Hong Kong and other countries etc.Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989. In April 1992, the company started commercial production. During the year 1995-96, the company diversified their activities for manufacturing of gold & diamond jewellery under the brand name Finesse Fine Jewellery and started commercial production.During the year 2006-07, the company ventured into chain business of Designer Jewellery and opened retail showrooms under the brand name AUM. They also set up Jewellery and diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand where the diamond cutting and jewellery manufacturing facilities is carried out to facilitate the companys retail business and to provide the benefits of in-house research and development in the upgraded designs.During the year 2007-08, the company opened 16 showrooms to have the AUM BRAND presence across the pan India. The company has launched new series of Designer
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Flawless Diamond India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.