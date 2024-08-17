Flawless Diamond India Ltd Summary

Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of exporting, importing and manufacturing diamonds and jewellery. They offer cut and polished diamonds, rough diamonds, gold, and jewellery products. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has its own Jewellery and Diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand. The company has its own R&D and also has well-trained Designer Jewellers, where the company has more than 10,000 Jewellery Designs. They exports and imports to USA, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Belgium, Hong Kong and other countries etc.Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989. In April 1992, the company started commercial production. During the year 1995-96, the company diversified their activities for manufacturing of gold & diamond jewellery under the brand name Finesse Fine Jewellery and started commercial production.During the year 2006-07, the company ventured into chain business of Designer Jewellery and opened retail showrooms under the brand name AUM. They also set up Jewellery and diamond manufacturing plant at Uttarakhand where the diamond cutting and jewellery manufacturing facilities is carried out to facilitate the companys retail business and to provide the benefits of in-house research and development in the upgraded designs.During the year 2007-08, the company opened 16 showrooms to have the AUM BRAND presence across the pan India. The company has launched new series of Designer Diamond Studded Jewellery. The series are AUM Elegant, AUM Signature, AUM Ethereal, AUM Solitaire, AUM Star, AUM Galaxy, AUM Exquisite and AUM Bridal.In July 2007, the company made a tie up with Pallazio of Danabhai Jewellers for opening of their outlets. Also, in August 2007, they made a tie up with Planet M of Times Of India Group for opening their 8 outlets at prime location with in the country. In October 2007, the company received export order for Rs 325 million from Jewelmax Company, Hong Kong for their diamond and designer jewellery. In January 2008, they received an export order for their exclusive designer jewellery from Fine Jewellery, Hong Kong. In March 2008, the company received order worth Rs 380 million for their newly launched series of Designer Diamond Jewellery namely AUM Star, AUM Exquisite & AUM Bridal.In April 2008, the company received two orders for their newly launched Designer Jewellery from Diambel NV, Belgium and Malay Impex, Hong Kong. In May 2008, they received two more orders for their designer diamond jewellery worth Rs 670 million from Jewelmax Company, Hong Kong and Fine Jewellery, Hong Kong. In July 2008, they received the orders from Hong Kong & Dubai for their Designer Diamond Jewellery.In December 2009, the company entered into the Gold Designer Jewellery Business and received the Gold Jewellery Order worth Rs 180 million from Sidhh Jewellers, Dubai. In February 2010, they received an export order for cut and polished diamond/ designer jewellery from Caldaz FZC, Dubai, UAE worth Rs 256 million. The company has decided to set up designing centre for traditional and contemporary designer jeweller. They are also in the process of setting up manufacturing facilities for light weight gold jewellery as per European standard. They are also looking into utilizing the facility at companys Dehradun factory by manufacturing light weight gold jewellery at various purity forms.