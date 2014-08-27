iifl-logo-icon 1
Flawless Diamond India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.21
(-4.55%)
Aug 27, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

57.75

331.44

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.57

Raw materials

0

-58.18

-326.71

As % of sales

0

100.73

98.57

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.76

As % of sales

0

0.27

0.22

Other costs

-0.25

-5.93

-1.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

10.27

0.54

Operating profit

-0.32

-6.51

2.15

OPM

0

-11.28

0.64

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.35

-0.43

Interest expense

-9.02

-11.5

-7.9

Other income

8.71

17.46

4.22

Profit before tax

-0.92

-0.91

-1.96

Taxes

0.19

0.89

0.01

Tax rate

-21.55

-98.19

-0.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.72

-0.01

-1.95

Exceptional items

0

0.36

0

Net profit

-0.72

0.34

-1.95

yoy growth (%)

-308.96

-117.82

NPM

0

0.6

-0.58

