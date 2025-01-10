Flex Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.45
12.45
12.45
12.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.8
89.57
101.42
93.48
Net Worth
75.25
102.02
113.87
105.93
Minority Interest
Debt
262.67
235.68
148.7
15.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.05
12.59
7.81
7.96
Total Liabilities
353.97
350.29
270.38
129.27
Fixed Assets
270.38
282.8
201.58
77.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.17
10.4
2.09
2.01
Networking Capital
58.86
54.09
51.06
37.52
Inventories
46.43
36.24
19.37
20.04
Inventory Days
64.02
71.03
Sundry Debtors
37.88
29.92
27.21
25.65
Debtor Days
89.94
90.91
Other Current Assets
29.08
26.97
36.31
13.3
Sundry Creditors
-29.09
-22.28
-15.24
-7.34
Creditor Days
50.37
26.01
Other Current Liabilities
-25.44
-16.76
-16.59
-14.13
Cash
1.58
2.98
15.64
12.7
Total Assets
353.99
350.27
270.37
129.29
