Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
110.41
102.97
81.49
91.06
yoy growth (%)
7.22
26.35
-10.51
6.95
Raw materials
-27.47
-26.3
-13
-16.98
As % of sales
24.88
25.54
15.96
18.65
Employee costs
-16.97
-17.57
-18.63
-17.23
As % of sales
15.37
17.06
22.86
18.92
Other costs
-47.76
-38.84
-38.15
-39.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.26
37.71
46.82
43.91
Operating profit
18.19
20.26
11.7
16.85
OPM
16.47
19.67
14.35
18.5
Depreciation
-5.17
-5.21
-5.41
-5
Interest expense
-2.43
-2.09
-2.48
-3.63
Other income
1.81
2.46
1.9
2.47
Profit before tax
12.4
15.41
5.7
10.69
Taxes
-3.28
-3.41
1.08
-3.88
Tax rate
-26.48
-22.16
19.07
-36.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.11
11.99
6.78
6.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.11
11.99
6.78
6.8
yoy growth (%)
-24
76.67
-0.26
-13.22
NPM
8.25
11.64
8.33
7.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.