Flex Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.99
(3.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

110.41

102.97

81.49

91.06

yoy growth (%)

7.22

26.35

-10.51

6.95

Raw materials

-27.47

-26.3

-13

-16.98

As % of sales

24.88

25.54

15.96

18.65

Employee costs

-16.97

-17.57

-18.63

-17.23

As % of sales

15.37

17.06

22.86

18.92

Other costs

-47.76

-38.84

-38.15

-39.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.26

37.71

46.82

43.91

Operating profit

18.19

20.26

11.7

16.85

OPM

16.47

19.67

14.35

18.5

Depreciation

-5.17

-5.21

-5.41

-5

Interest expense

-2.43

-2.09

-2.48

-3.63

Other income

1.81

2.46

1.9

2.47

Profit before tax

12.4

15.41

5.7

10.69

Taxes

-3.28

-3.41

1.08

-3.88

Tax rate

-26.48

-22.16

19.07

-36.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.11

11.99

6.78

6.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.11

11.99

6.78

6.8

yoy growth (%)

-24

76.67

-0.26

-13.22

NPM

8.25

11.64

8.33

7.47

